‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Luke Grimes Says Kayce ‘Can’t Stay Away’ From the Dutton Ranch ‘For Too Long’ — But What About Those Visions?

Yellowstone Season 4 ended with Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) telling his wife “I saw the end of us.” Kayce said the line after going on a vision quest, but it’s not clear exactly who the “us” is he was talking about. His marriage? His family’s ranch? Grimes won’t tell. But, he did say that Kayce “can’t stay away” from the Dutton Ranch “for too long.”

Kevin Costner and Luke Grimes | Paramount

Kayce ‘can’t stay away’ from the Dutton Ranch ‘for too long’ in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

As the youngest child of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Kayce has been torn between his family and his father’s ranch since Yellowstone began. At the beginning of season 4, Kayce moved his family away from the ranch and to a home of their own. But still, Kayce’s loyalty to his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and son Tate (Brecken Merrill) is constantly in conflict with his loyalty to his father.

He finally appeared to find some answers in the season 4 finale after going on a deeply informative vision quest. And when season 5 begins, Grimes says that fans will see Kayce focusing on life on the reservation for as long as he can.

“When you meet him [in season 5], he’s off the ranch,” Grimes told Entertainment Weekly. “He’s sort of almost happy. He seems like he likes his little life on the res with the family. But as the story progresses, you realize he can’t stay away for too long. Something calls him to take care of that legacy.”

Luke Grimes says Kayce is still in between a ‘rock and a hard place’

Grimes promises that Kayce’s visions are still on his mind in season 5, though, and there’s no escaping that. Most notably, Kayce saw two paths in his visions and was forced to choose. And he will find himself in that exact same situation when season 5 begins.

“In true Kayce fashion, there’s no relief from the sort of rock and a hard place that he’s in between,” Grimes said, noting that Taylor Sheridan’s writing makes season 5 something new that fans haven’t seen before.

“Every season has felt incredibly different. I think that’s the beauty of Taylor’s writing. He knows how to make this show just take every twist and turn it possibly could, and to keep it so fresh. Every year has felt very different from the last.”

‘Yellowstone’ star Kelsey Asbille wants Kayce and Monica to be happy, but admits it’s ‘not likely’ ahead of season 5

When Grimes walked the red carpet with his on-screen wife Kelsey Asbille at the 2022 ACM Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, she told Entertainment Tonight that she wanted Kayce and Monica to be happy in the end. But, she admitted it was “not likely” that would happen.

“I hope that they’ll be happy in the end, but it’s not likely, to be honest,” Asbille said.

She also briefly touched on the major development for her character at the end of season 4 — Monica’s second pregnancy. She said she was excited to wear a fake baby bump, and she’s ready to have “a sweet little baby on set.” But as Grimes pointed out, there’s no guarantee any of that will happen.

“Yeah, but who knows? We might die tomorrow,” Grimes said of their characters. “It’s kind of the Yellowstone [trademark].”

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network.

