‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Spends Some Quality Time With Taylor Sheridan Away From the Season 5 Set

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser’s relationship with creator Taylor Sheridan goes way back. Their history dates back two decades, when they met through mutual friends. And Sheridan literally gave Hauser the opportunity to pick the character he was interested in playing. That’s how fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler was born — and it looks like Hauser and Sheridan’s friendship is still going strong.

‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser met Taylor Sheridan through his wife

Hauser’s career in Hollywood dates back to the early 1990s when he got his first big break in the film School Ties. Around that same time, he started dating actor and photographer Cynthia Daniel. A few years later the couple married, began their lives as husband and wife, and started a family. They are still together to this day.

A few years after Hauser met his wife, she introduced him to a producer named John Linson and they became friends. Linson happened to be friends with a writer, actor, and producer named Taylor Sheridan.

Linson and Sheridan are the co-creators of Yellowstone. When they needed a real-life badass in the cast they immediately turned to Hauser, who chose the role of Rip.

Cole Hauser and Taylor Sheridan spend some quality time together away from the season 5 set

As production continues on Yellowstone Season 5 in Montana’s Bitterroot Valley, Sheridan and Hauser recently got the opportunity to spend some quality time together away from the set. Taylor’s wife Nicole Sheridan revealed in her Instagram Stories that her husband and Hauser attended a Whiskey Myers show, and were invited backstage to visit with the band.

In one of Nicole’s snaps, she showed off the large concert crowd while Whiskey Myers was on stage and tagged both Hauser and the band. In the second pic, the six members of the band are talking backstage with Sheridan and Hauser. Everyone appeared to be having a great time, and it was clear there was a lot of admiration and respect for everyone’s talent on all sides.

Whiskey Myers was featured in an episode of ‘Yellowstone’

Whiskey Myers is a gritty, kick-ass southern rock/Texas country band who’s seen their popularity explode in recent years. Their albums and touring steadily built them a loyal following. But, it was when their music — and the band itself — appeared on an episode of Yellowstone that put them in the top 10 on the iTunes country chart.

Like Sheridan, the band is from East Texas, and they appeared in Season 1, Episode 4 “Long Black Train.” Fans will recall that was the episode where Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) invites her dad’s business rival Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) out for beers at a cowboy bar. Then, she baited some drunk guys into fighting him.

In addition to appearing in that episode, Whiskey Myers also released a music video for their song Stone that features clips from season 1 of Yellowstone.

Yellowstone Seasons 1 through 4 are now playing on Peacock. The Season 5 two-hour premiere event airs Sunday, November 13 on the Paramount Network.

