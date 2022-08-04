‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Takes to Social Media to Celebrate His Son’s Major Milestone

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) has been busy in Montana this summer filming the highly-anticipated, super-sized fifth season. But he still has plenty of time to spend with his family and brag about them on social media. Recently, he took the opportunity to praise his oldest son and celebrate a major milestone.

Cole Hauser | Presley Ann/Getty Images

The ‘Yellowstone’ star has been with his wife for over 20 years

When fans scan Hauser’s Instagram page, they see plenty of images of wide open spaces in Big Sky Country. They also see the actor on set — usually on a horse — in costume as Rip Wheeler. But the biggest stars of Hauser’s social media feed are the members of his family.

Hauser met his wife — actress and model Cynthia Daniel — back in the 1990s when he was starring in movies like Dazed & Confused and Good Will Hunting. And she was starring as Elizabeth Wakefield, alongside her identical twin sister Brittany, on Sweet Valley High.

The couple eventually tied the knot in 2006 and are the parents of three children. Their oldest is son Ryland, who is 17 and entering his senior year in high school. Their middle child is 14-year-old Colt, and their youngest is 10-year-old daughter Steely Rose.

“I am always making time for each and every one of my children and also my wife, and as a family together. I am good about making time for the whole family,” Hauser told the Havok Journal in 2020. “You have to figure that balance out. But as a father and a husband you have to make the time and work just as hard at it.”

Cole Hauser celebrates his son’s major milestone

On the last day of July, the Yellowstone star took to Instagram to celebrate his oldest son’s major milestone. Ryland is on the varsity football team at Jensen Beach High School in Jensen Beach, Florida. And, he just received his first official scholarship offer from a Division I school — Mississippi State University.

“So proud of the hard work and dedication you have put in to get your first D1 offer!!,” Hauser wrote in the caption of the post, adding the hashtag #proudfather.

The six-foot-five, 210-pound Ryland is both a tight end and wide receiver, and has a 4.7 second time on the 40-yard dash. Hauser didn’t confirm if his son had accepted the offer from the Bulldogs, but the post indicated that Ryland was heading to Starkville after graduation in 2023.

‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser says his family is one of his biggest passions

Hauser has said that his two biggest passions in life are his work and his family. He admits to being “pretty good about compartmentalizing” the two, and he’s not the kind of guy who forgets about them.

Even though he is often away at work on the other side of the country, Hauser plays an important role in his sons’ lives as an attentive and present father. He advises his sons that “you gotta go through what you gotta go through.” And, he tells them it’s okay to fail.

“Don’t be afraid to fail. In your 20’s you are supposed to, and that’s okay. In your 30’s it’s okay… What failure is, is that you are really trying. Keep on giving the best you can and it’s not always going to go your way. Keep going and trying, if you do fail, pick yourself up and keep rolling. If I had to count, I have probably lost more than I have won in life. At least I am trying,” Hauser said.

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13 on the Paramount Network.

