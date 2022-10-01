‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Says Season 5 Will Have Fans Asking ‘What the Hell?’

Yellowstone Season 5 is coming soon, and the fan expectations are higher than ever. The season 4 finale scored more than 15 million viewers — making Taylor Sheridan’s western the highest-rated drama on TV. And everywhere the stars of the show go, fans are asking about what’s coming next for the Duttons.

Forrie J. Smith and Ian Bohen | Paramount

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 will have fans asking ‘What the hell?’ says Forrie J. Smith

The cast and crew of Yellowstone have been filming the super-sized season 5 — which will feature 14 episodes in total — since the spring. When the series’ stars get a break from filming in Montana’s Bitterroot Valley, many are appearing at various events and doing interviews. And of course, everyone is asking about the highly-anticipated season 5.

When Forrie J. Smith (Lloyd Pierce) showed up in Houston at a gala for the animal charity PetSet, he was asked to give one word to describe Yellowstone Season 5.

“Surmising,” Smith told KPRC2 Houston. “Everybody’s gonna be going, ‘what the hell?'”

Executive producer David C. Glasser promises a surprising ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 premiere

No one involved with Yellowstone Season 5 is willing to share any details about what fans can expect in the upcoming season. But, executive producer David C. Glasser promised a surprise in the premiere.

“Episode 1 will immediately surprise everybody — where our story starts and what has happened,” Glasser told TV Insider.

When you put Glasser and Smith’s quotes side-by-side, it’s starting to look like a possible time jump could happen at the beginning of the new season. Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) made a comment to Vulture that also hints at a time jump.

While talking about Kevin Costner’s John Dutton in season 5, Reilly stopped herself before seemingly revealing that the character becomes Montana’s governor. Then, she said this:

“I will say as the kingdom gets bigger, it becomes more difficult to manage. In a strange way, at the beginning of season five, Beth is probably at her most powerful. But how she toes the line of that is going to be interesting.”

Kelly Reilly and Kevin Costner share their thoughts on the upcoming season

Ahead of season 5, Costner says that Yellowstone is the only thing people want to talk about wherever he goes. But, he doesn’t mind the constant attention because that’s what happens when you are part of such a high-quality project.

“If I’m out, within an hour, somebody is going to talk about it,” the Oscar winner told Entertainment Tonight. “You kind of hope that happens a little bit and it has. I think it’s what happens when you have great dialogue and you put it against mountains and rivers and running horses. I think there’s a little gold dust on it.”

With Yellowstone having such a successful season 4, Reilly explained at the Paramount 2022 Upfronts that the problem they are facing now is “how do we top it every year?”

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13 on the Paramount Network. Seasons 1 through 4 are now playing on Peacock.

