‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White on How Jimmy Is Still a Part of Season 5 Despite Seemingly Leaving for ‘6666’

Yellowstone fans have a lot of questions heading into season 5 — and not all of them concern the Duttons. Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) left Montana for the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas with his new fiancée Emily (Kathryn Kelly) in the season 4 finale.

Which had many fans convinced the couple was heading off to the new Yellowstone spinoff 6666. But, a casting announcement during the hiatus claimed that White would return as Jimmy in Yellowstone Season 5, and Kelly had been promoted to series regular.

How is Jimmy still part of Yellowstone when he seemingly left for 6666?

Jimmy’s life changed for the better in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4

Jimmy has experienced plenty of personal struggles since fans met him in season 1. While trying to escape his criminal past by working at the Dutton Ranch, Jimmy has faced old enemies, money problems, and a number of rodeo incidents that nearly cost him his life.

John Dutton (Kevin Costner) gave Jimmy one last chance in season 4 to turn his life around. He sent him to the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas so he could grow up and learn how to become a real cowboy — and it worked.

Not only did Jimmy grow and mature, but he also moved on from his girlfriend Mia (Eden Brolin) and found new love and a new life in the Lone Star State.

“He chose Emily, and he chose this new life in Texas,” White told TVLine. “I cross my fingers that it’s smooth sailing for him because it’s a beautiful thing. It’s the first time in his life he has a little bit of agency.”

Jefferson White finally reveals (sort of) how Jimmy is still part of season 5

White also addressed whether or not Jimmy would make it back to the Yellowstone Ranch in season 5 — or if he would stay at the Four Sixes — but he didn’t reveal any details.

“There’s certainly more Jimmy in store,” White teased. “Whether it’s Montana or Texas, you’ll have to wait and find out.”

Paramount revealed over a year ago that Taylor Sheridan was developing the 6666 spinoff. And with so much focus on Jimmy at the Four Sixes in Yellowstone season 4, many fans thought that his storyline was the setup. That still could be the case, but it will just take a little longer than expected.

We do know there will be a time jump of at least a year when Yellowstone season 5 begins, which makes the reason that Jimmy and Emily would return to the Dutton Ranch unclear. It’s also quite possible that they will continue the season 4 practice of featuring scenes in Texas instead of bringing the couple back to Montana.

What we know about the ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘6666’

Paramount+ shared a few details about 6666 in a February 2021 press release, but they’ve stayed pretty quiet about the spinoff ever since.

“Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing,” the press release read.

Since that press release, the spinoff has sort of been lost among Sheridan’s numerous projects. But, that is likely by design. We still have a feeling that Yellowstone Season 5 could be the introduction for the 6666, and that casting announcement was just a mislead.

After all, White hasn’t posted from the Yellowstone set since the season 4 finale aired in January — and he used to share behind-the-scenes images daily.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out what’s going on with Jimmy and Emily. Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13 with a special two-hour event on the Paramount Network.

