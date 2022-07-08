‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Plays Coy When Asked if There Is a Baby on the Season 5 Set [Exclusive]

Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton) is back on set in Montana’s Bitterroot Valley to film season 5. There will be 14 episodes in the upcoming season, and fans have a lot of questions about what’s coming next for the Duttons in the fight for their land.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet recently spoke with Asbille about what’s ahead for Monica and Kayce (Luke Grimes) after she announced her pregnancy in season 4. We also wanted to know more about Kayce’s mysterious final line in the finale.

Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille | Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

What did Kayce mean in the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 finale when he said ‘I saw the end of us’?

Yellowstone Season 4 started out with Kayce making a choice of his wife and son over his father’s ranch after they were nearly killed in a planned hit on the Dutton family. The trio moved away from the Yellowstone Ranch and into a home of their own. And it wasn’t long before Monica and Kayce were expecting their second baby.

But by the end of the season, the future of their marriage was in doubt. After his vision quest, Kayce was visibly upset when he came home to tell Monica what he saw. His final line of the season was “I saw the end of us,” but it’s not clear exactly what he meant.

Asbille told us that she “straight-up” asked creator Taylor Sheridan “what does it mean?” after reading the script. Both she and Grimes told Sheridan that they had to know because they “really root” for their characters.

Kelsey Asbille plays coy when asked about a baby on set in season 5

Asbille says that Monica has always tried to “have a foot in both worlds” even though that’s not what really makes her happy. For her to finally confront Kayce in season 4 and tell him that she wasn’t surviving at the Dutton Ranch was a “powerful moment,” according to the actor.

But just because they seemed to be making some progress in their relationship, it’s not a guarantee that everything is going to work out.

“I think it doesn’t necessarily mean it leads to a happy ending,” Asbille warned. “And so I think that, you know, listen, I think they’ve got to take it day by day. But they’re committed.”

When we asked about Monica’s pregnancy and if there was a baby on set in season 5, Asbille played coy. She didn’t want to give away too much, but admitted to looking forward to playing an expecting mother.

“Okay, this is the part that I’ve really got to be careful because I started reading the script, so I can’t say anything other than I’m looking forward to having my little baby bump,” Asbille said.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 is a ‘breath of fresh air’ according to Kelsey Asbille

Asbille admits that her character’s storyline has been quite a roller coaster over the first four seasons. She feels like Monica and Kayce have gone “from Romeo and Juliet” to “full-on survival.”

“There are moments that I really love, and that I’m really fond of. I think also because we get to tell this story over seasons, these characters change and evolve. And I think that’s always so exciting,” Asbille said.

“We’re about to start season five. It’s kind of like a breath of fresh air. We get a new take on their lives. So yeah, I think that that kind of possibility is always very exciting.”

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13 on the Paramount Network.

RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Admits She Is Still Starstruck by Kevin Costner — ‘I’m Not Sure It Will Ever Go Away’ [Exclusive]