‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Describes Season 5 in 1 Word — ‘Sad’ [Exclusive]

Yellowstone Season 5 kicked off with a drama-filled two-hour premiere event that left many fans in tears. The events at the end of the first hour turned a happy moment in Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton’s (Kelsey Asbille) lives into a tragic one. And it doesn’t look like things will get much better for the couple.

In a new interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Grimes says that the best way to describe season 5 of Yellowstone is “sad.”

[Warning: Yellowstone Season 5 premiere spoilers ahead!]

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 includes a time jump

At the end of season 4, Monica announced she was expecting baby number two after the couple moved away from the Dutton Ranch with their teenage son, Tate (Brecken Merrill). Fans missed her pregnancy, though, due to a time jump between seasons 4 and 5.

When episode 1 — titled “One Hundred Years Is Nothing” — began, Monica was just three weeks from her due date and having painful cramps. But Kayce was at work as Livestock Commissioner, chasing horse thieves near the Canadian border. So, she decided to drive herself to the hospital in Billings with Tate in the passenger’s seat — while Kayce promised to send an ambulance to meet her.

The first hour of the season 5 Yellowstone premiere ended with Monica racing down a dark two-lane Montana highway, with a pickup truck coming toward her from the opposite direction. In between Monica’s car and that truck was a huge wild buffalo standing in the middle of the road, which neither one saw until the last second.

Luke Grimes describes season 5 in 1 word: ‘sad’

The second hour of the premiere — an episode titled “The Sting of Wisdom” — showed the aftermath of the crash, which resulted in the death of Kayce and Monica’s baby boy.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet talked with Grimes and Asbille ahead of season 5, and when we asked him how he would describe the new season he said, “from our point of view — sad.”

“You know, but it’s like, you know, par for the course, right? I mean, we’ve got some pretty tough stuff to get through,” Grimes said.

We also brought up our interview with Asbille earlier this year when she was heading to Montana to film the new season, and she played coy about Monica’s pregnancy and having a baby on set.

“Oh, I knew it. I knew it. I knew there was no happy ending in sight. I think that I was scared that this was going to happen. But I think that they become different people as a result. And as hard as it is –and I think that it’s so hard — I think you see a different Kayce and Monica emerge and that’s really exciting,” Asbille told us.

Losing their baby is not what Kayce was referring to at the end of ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 according to Luke Grimes

The end of season 4 saw Kayce telling Monica that he “saw the end of us” after a vision quest. But, he assured her in the second episode of season 5 that losing their baby was not what he was referring to.

Kayce told his wife that he has to “choose the end of use,” which is something he promises he will never do. As the season unfolds, Grimes says that fans will find out more about what those words actually meant.

“Yeah, you will — not right away. But it starts to take shape a little bit, what that meant and what that kind of might mean for them going forward,” Grimes said.

New episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 air Sundays on the Paramount Network.

