‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Praises the ‘Beauty’ Taylor Sheridan’s Writing Ahead of Season 5 — ‘Every Year Has Felt Very Different From the Last’

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes doesn’t know all of the secrets about his character, Kayce Dutton. But, he wouldn’t have it any other way. The actor says that he puts his faith in creator Taylor Sheridan to tell the Dutton story. He’s simply “on the ride like everybody else.”

The ‘Yellowstone’ creator told Luke Grimes ‘just enough’ about his last line of season 4

Since the beginning of Yellowstone, Kayce has been torn between loyalty to his father and protecting the Dutton Ranch, and living his own life with his wife and son. Grimes points out that this has been his character’s storyline “from day one.” And it’s clear that Kayce needs to make a tough choice.

“The great thing about this show is that every character has their arc going simultaneously, and Kayce is always in this rock and a hard place kind of story where he and Monica are star-crossed lovers that weren’t meant to be,” Grimes told The Hollywood Reporter.

“There’s a Romeo and Juliet aspect to that, with houses divided. There’s the Reservation and Yellowstone, and how they’ve always clashed with each other. So yeah, ultimately, that’s where we all want to see this story go, but I have no idea where it’s going.”

Grimes says that Sheridan “knows how this thing ends for everyone,” but he doesn’t want to know how it ends until he reads the last script. Which is one of the reasons why Sheridan told the actor “just enough” about Kayce’s vision quest and the “two paths” so he could say his last line of season 4 — “I saw the end of us.”

Luke Grimes praises the ‘beauty’ in Taylor Sheridan’s writing

During Deadline’s Contenders TV event, Grimes confessed that he “didn’t know what that wolf was about” during Kayce’s vision quest. But, he opted not to ask Sheridan because “it’s fun to go on the ride like everybody else.”

“He knows where the show is going and how it ends but he’s not going to tell us. That’s the joy. I get to go on the ride, too. I’m curious to see where he goes, and whether those experiences change him in any way,” Grimes explained.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Grimes talked about what fans could expect from season 5 — and he took the opportunity to praise Sheridan’s writing.

“Every season has felt incredibly different. I think that’s the beauty of Taylor’s writing. He knows how to make this show just take every twist and turn it possibly could, and to keep it so fresh. Every year has felt very different from the last,” Grimes said.

As for how many seasons Yellowstone will likely get, Grimes says he talked to Sheridan “first hand” about it early in the series’ run. He thought he knew how much life was left in the neo-western, but that was before it became “the biggest show on the planet.”

“When something becomes this big, I know there’s a lot of pressure to keep it going. But I do know that Taylor would never let it go past its due date,” Grimes promised.

Yellowstone Seasons 1 through 4 are now playing on Peacock. Season 5 will premiere Sunday, November 13 on the Paramount Network.

