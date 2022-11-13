‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Reveals Fans Will ‘Start’ to Find Out What Kayce’s Vision ‘Might Mean for Them Going Forward’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Yellowstone Season 4 ended with a cliffhanger for Kayce and Monica Dutton (Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille). After a four-day vision quest, Kayce came home to his wife and told her, “I saw the end of us.” Ever since, fans have been wondering what those six words actually mean. In a new interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Grimes revealed that fans will “start” to get some answers in season 5.

Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille | Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Luke Grimes says Kayce and Monica are the ‘Romeo and Juliet’ of ‘Yellowstone’

According to Grimes, Kayce and Monica have been the Romeo and Juliet of Taylor Sheridan’s popular neo-western, as the Duttons and the Broken Rock Reservation have been fighting over land. He told us that he personally believes the star-crossed lovers are meant to be together.

“Yeah, I think so. I mean, it’s gone from the very first scene that I read of them. It’s like, they’re just like twin flames. They’re meant to be. They’re soul mates,” Grimes explained. “And that’s my favorite thing about playing these characters. I love Romeo and Juliet, grown up. And this sort of feels like that. You know, they kind of have that vibe, if you will.”

Since the beginning of Yellowstone, Kayce has been torn between his loyalty to his father (Kevin Costner) and his ranch, and his wife and son who have ties with the reservation. That all seemingly came to a head in the season 4 finale.

Fans will ‘start’ to find out what Kayce’s vision meant in season 5 reveals star Luke Grimes

Kayce spent days in isolation at the end of last season going through an indigenous ritual known as a vision quest, with the hope that he would find answers about why he keeps seeing a wolf during important moments of his family’s life. After seeing two possible paths forward, that’s when he came home and told his family that final line of season 4.

We had to know if fans will find out what that line means in season 5, and Grimes did reveal that they would, actually, but not right away.

“You start to kind of, it starts to take shape a little bit. What that meant and what that kind of might mean for them going forward,” Grimes said.

‘Yellowstone’ star Kelsey Asbille says she knows what Kayce’s vision quest means

Grimes says that Sheridan told him “just enough” about what those two paths looked like for Kayce — and just enough about what was going to happen — so that he could say that final season 4 line and have some idea of what he was talking about.

But his co-star, Kelsey Asbille, admits she was “so impatient.” Asbille told us in an earlier interview, that she “straight-up” asked creator Sheridan “what does it mean?” after reading the script.

Both she and Grimes told Sheridan that they had to know because they “really root” for their characters.

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13 on the Paramount Network.

