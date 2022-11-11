‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Reveals His Favorite Thing About ‘Twin Flames’ Kayce and Monica [EXCLUSIVE]

Yellowstone‘s Kayce and Monica Dutton have been the Romeo and Juliet of Taylor Sheridan’s neo-western since the very beginning. That’s the take from stars Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille, who play the on-screen couple.

But as everyone knows, those Shakespeare characters didn’t have a happy ending. What will season 5 bring for Yellowstone’s star-crossed lovers? Here’s what they told Showbiz Cheat Sheet in an exclusive interview.

Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

‘Yellowstone’ star Luke Grimes talks about that season 4 cliffhanger

Yellowstone Season 4 ended with a cliffhanger for Kayce and Monica’s storyline. After the youngest son of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) went on a vision quest, he came home and told his wife “I saw the end of us.”

Our first question for Grimes was about that line — we had to know if fans will find out what that line means in season 5. He revealed that they would, actually, but not right away.

“You start to kind of, it starts to take shape a little bit. What that meant and what that kind of might mean for them going forward,” Grimes said.

Luke Grimes reveals his favorite thing about ‘twin flames’ Kayce and Monica

Both Grimes and Asbille have described their characters as star-crossed lovers. And he told us that he personally believes Kayce and Monica are meant to be together. He says there is true love at their core, they’re both good spirits, and they’ll always be drawn to each other.

“Yeah, I think so. I mean, it’s gone from the very first scene that I read of them. It’s like, they’re just like twin flames. They’re meant to be. They’re soul mates,” Grimes explained. “And that’s my favorite thing about playing these characters. I love Romeo and Juliet, grown up. And this sort of feels like that. You know, they kind of have that vibe, if you will.”

But Kayce and Monica’s story isn’t just about their romance, it’s also about their family. They are already the parents of Tate (Brecken Merrill), and they have another baby on the way in season 5. With the time jump, the majority of Monica’s pregnancy will be skipped. And Tate will look almost recognizable.

‘Yellowstone’ fans get to watch Tate Dutton grow in ‘real-time’

There was more than a year break between filming seasons 4 and 5, and that gave the younger Yellowstone cast members plenty of time to grow. Merrill –who is now 14 — and 16-year-old Finn Little (Carter) have both had major growth spurts that will shock some fans when they see the season 5 premiere.

“He [Merrill] is huge. He looks like a different person. I saw a picture of season one and it made me feel so old. He’s huge. He’s almost as tall as me now,” Grimes said.

“He passed me mid-season this year in height,” Asbille noted, then Grimes promised, “You can watch him grow in real-time.”

Yellowstone Seasons 1 through 4 are now playing on Peacock. The special two-hour season 5 premiere airs Sunday, November 13 on the Paramount Network.

