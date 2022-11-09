‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Confirms Things Are Only Going to Get Worse for Beth and Jamie in Season 5

Yellowstone Season 4 ended with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) blackmailing her adopted brother Jamie (Wes Bentley). She forced him into killing his own biological father, then took a picture of him dumping the body. Heading into season 5, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) “owns” his adopted son and Beth has Jamie wrapped around her finger. According to Bentley, things are only going to get worse.

Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley as Beth and Jamie Dutton | Paramount Network

A ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 teaser shows the adopted Dutton son is busy following orders

Among the various trailers and previews that the Paramount Network has released in recent weeks, one Yellowstone Season 5 teaser made it clear that John and Beth own Jamie, and he is going to be busy following orders.

In the clip, John tells his son, “You’re gonna do exactly what I tell you for the next four years.” While Beth warns, “I’m gonna work you like a rented mule brother…Stop thinking you have a chance to earn redemption Jamie…You’re in my prison now…”

Jamie finds himself in this situation because Beth blackmailed him in the season 4 finale. She figured out that her adopted brother knew that his biological father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton), ordered the hit on the Duttons in the season 3 finale.

Jamie was on his knees, begging his sister not to tell. So, she gave him three options to redeem himself. The one he chose was to kill his own biological father. After shooting Garrett, Jamie dumped the body at the infamous “train station” while Beth took a picture. “Now you own him,” Beth told her father when showing him the snap of Jamie at the end of season 4.

Wes Bentley teases things are only going to get worse for Beth and Jamie

In a video titled “Inside Yellowstone Season 5” that was recently posted on the Yellowstone YouTube channel, Bentley, Reilly, and Costner all address the new Dutton family dynamic in season 5 after the blackmail.

“John winning the governorship for Jamie, it’s obviously devastating ’cause it’s been his path,” Bentley said. “Things between Jamie and Beth are only getting worse.” Reilly added, “Beth pretty much owns him.” Then Costner says, “Can John trust Jamie? No!”

Beth and Jamie’s tenuous relationship goes all the way back to when they were teenagers. When she got pregnant with Rip’s (Cole Hauser) baby, Beth turned to her brother for help getting an abortion. But in the process, he agreed to her sterilization without her consent. This event sparked a hatred in Beth for Jamie, and the two have been at odds throughout the first four seasons of Yellowstone.

Beth and Jamie have a new relationship dynamic in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Reilly told TV Insider that things will change in season 5 between Beth and Jamie. She says their dynamic will be similar to season 1 when they were begrudgingly working together to save the Dutton Ranch.

“There’s a bit of the early dynamic coming back into the show, of them having to work together. [Beth and John] are using Jamie to put things through that they wouldn’t be able to do. They need him working for the family. It’s like working for the mob,” Reilly said.

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13 on the Paramount Network.

