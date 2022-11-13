‘Yellowstone’: What Do the Wolves Really Mean to Kayce?

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan often includes symbolism and foreshadowing in his storytelling. With man versus nature being one of the neo-western’s primary themes, Sheridan has used the appearance of wolves as part of Kayce Dutton’s (Luke Grimes) storyline. However, the significance of the wild animal’s repeated appearances has yet to be revealed. What do the wolves really mean to Kayce?

Luke Grimes | Paramount

Kayce Dutton had a conversation with a wolf in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3

A wolf first appeared to Kayce during an intimate moment in the outdoors between him and his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) in the season 3 episode titled “Freight Trains and Monsters.” Later, he had a literal conversation with the animal in an attempt to cut a deal for their survival on the Yellowstone Ranch.

Kayce said that he would allow the wolves to have free run of the wildlife as long as they stayed away from all the domesticated animals and cattle. Surprisingly, it appeared that John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) prodigal son and the supposed leader of the wolfpack reached an agreement.

What do the wolves mean to Kayce? With the animal symbolizing the ranch’s external predators in earlier seasons, it’s possible this is Sheridan’s way of telling the audience that Kayce’s special relationship with them might make him the one and only Dutton with the skills to fight off his father’s enemies.

After all, Sheridan has made it pretty clear in the first four seasons that Kayce is the Dutton family savior.

The wolf told Kayce to choose a path in the season 4 finale

The wolf continued to cross Kayce’s path over seasons 3 and 4. And by the season 4 finale, it forced him to choose a path. During his vision quest, Kayce saw a girl dressed in tribal garb who appeared in the place of the wolf. She told him that the animal is his spiritual animal and protector.

Then, the girl led Kayce to the edge of a hill where he saw two paths that viewers couldn’t see. He told her he didn’t know which one to choose. But she told him that however he chooses, she will help him. When he got home from his vision quest, Kayce told Monica that he had seen “the end of us.”

Is the fate of the ‘Yellowstone’ ranch in Kayce’s hands?

According to one Yellowstone fan theory, Kayce’s choice will ultimately determine the fate of his father’s ranch, as well as the ending of the series.

“I think when the wolf/woman told him to look down the 2 paths and choose, one path showed him choosing the ranch/helping save his family during some season 5 drama but having to sacrifice his relationship with Monica in the process,” one Redditor recently explained.

“The other path was to choose Monica/Tate over returning to his family but thereby perhaps dooming the future of the ranch/his family. Whichever path he chooses, the other relationship will be ended.”

If this theory holds up, it will mean Kayce will be a major part of season 5 and possibly take center stage. Could it be the final arc for his character? Will he save his father’s ranch or choose his wife and son? Fans will have to wait and see.

Yellowstone Seasons 1 through 4 are now playing on Peacock. Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13 on the Paramount Network.

RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’: Taylor Sheridan Told Luke Grimes ‘Just Enough’ About Kayce’s ‘Two Paths’ So He Could Say His Last Line of Season 4