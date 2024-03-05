John Lennon's "Give Peace a Chance" has some odd lyrics, but its overall message seems pretty straightforward. Leave it to Yoko Ono to make things a little more avant-garde!

Yoko Ono felt John Lennon’s ‘Give Peace a Chance’ was about the future

The book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono features an interview from 1980. In it, John said he and Yoko wanted “Give Peace a Chance” to help people imagine a better future. “I think it’s not so much we, if you meant the two of us, but all of us are part of the future,” Yoko interjected. “The future is already within us. I think that the world is going around and is alive because some people really know that whatever they think really happens.

“It isn’t on an esoteric, intellectual level, but I really believe that whatever you think will happen,” she continued. “So we’re sort of responsible for our thoughts, even. We all have very negative thoughts and all that, too, and I’m not saying we should repress them, but somehow transform them into something positive.”

Yoko Ono’s thoughts on positivity were similar to something John Lennon said

Yoko didn’t think that positive thoughts were always necessary. “I don’t know why people always project things negative, though you shouldn’t be afraid of projecting something negative as long as there is the other side, too,” she said. “We all do have some garbage in us and we shouldn’t be afraid of bringing it out, as long as we end with a positive period.”

Yoko’s attitude toward positivity was similar to John’s attitude toward peace. The “(Just Like) Starting Over” singer said peace wasn’t always the answer. The former Beatle just wanted the song to tell people they should give peace a chance.

How ‘Give Peace a Chance’ performed

“Give Peace a Chance” was a modest hit in the United States. It reached No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for nine weeks. The track appeared on the compilation record Shaved Fish, which includes most of John’s important solo songs, including “Imagine,” “Power to the People,” and “Whatever Gets You Thru the Night.” The only essential John songs missing from the record are from the album Double Fantasy, which was released five years later. Shaved Fish reached No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 32 weeks.

According to The Official Charts Company, “Give Peace a Chance” reached No. 2 in the United Kingdom, staying on the chart for 18 weeks. It’s interesting that a song about the Vietnam War was more popular in the U.K. than it was in the U.S. The Official Charts Company reports Shaved Fish peaked at No. 8 in the U.K. and lasted on the chart for 29 weeks.

“Give Peace a Chance” is a wonderful song. Regardless, the tune’s real legacy isn’t its quality or its commercial success. It’s the fact that the song forever cemented John and Yoko’s image as activists.

“Give Peace a Chance” is a simple song but Yoko had some complex things to say about it.