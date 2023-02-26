‘You’ Star Penn Badgley Thinks Netflix Will Learn a Huge Lesson From Broadcast

You is one of Netflix’s hottest shows, and has revitalized the career of star Penn Badgley. The first half of the fourth season dropped on Netflix on February 9, and with the second half scheduled to hit the streamer in early March, fans are eager to catch up with Joe Goldberg’s latest exploits. Badgley, who began his career as a star of the TV show Gossip Girl, plays an entirely new type of character in You, and has no hesitation about praising the show’s unique subject matter. In a recent interview, Badgley discussed the latest season of You, revealing why he thinks that more streaming services will start to emulate the two-part season format.

‘You’ has been separated into two parts for season 4

Penn Badgley attends the Build Series to discuss his show “You” I Jim Spellman/Getty Images

The first season of You hit the Lifetime network in 2018, making waves right from the start. Following the series’ move to Netflix, the series rocketed up the streamers’ viewing charts, quickly earning renewals for seasons 3 and 4.

The first part of the fourth season premiered on February 9, 2023. In a new move for the series, the second half of the season will stream later, on March 9. This capitalizes on You’s extreme popularity, and Badgley thinks that more streaming services will start to copy this.

What did Penn Badgley say about streaming services taking a cue from ‘You’?

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Badgley discussed why he thinks the two-part season model works so well. “I think, actually, what we’re ironically going to see in television and streaming is a bit of a return back to older models, where you leave things episodically,” the actor said. “As a viewer, from a purely just entertainment and creative standpoint, I think it’s nice,” Badgley said. “I don’t know how other people feel about it. I don’t know, but I like a two-parter. I don’t love to binge everything at once. That’s not really my vibe.”

The actor also said the fourth season of You offered him a new perspective on Joe Goldberg. “There were aspects to the new season that did actually feel new,” Badgley admitted. “I wasn’t ever pulling my hair out, feeling like I’m in the fourth season of the same thing, which can happen when you’re on a show a lot of times.”

Will ‘You’ continue past the fourth season?

?SPOILERS DEAD AHEAD?



Even though You season four is still ongoing, many fans are already looking ahead to a possible fifth season. The show has not been renewed for a fifth season yet. However, things are looking favorable for a renewal, considering how popular You still is with fans. For now, fans can binge-watch the first half of the fourth season of You, available on Netflix now!