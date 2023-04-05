You Won’t Believe How Much Florence Pugh’s Dad Looks Like Her Ex Zach Braff

Florence Pugh is the Oscar-nominated star of such films as Midsommar, Little Women, and Black Widow. But fans are more interested in her personal life than anything else. The actor’s relationship status has particularly become a point of interest. And now fans are busy noticing how much they think Florence Pugh’s dad looks like her ex-boyfriend, Zach Braff.

Pugh and Braff began dating in 2019 after working on the Braff-directed short film In the Time It Takes to Get There, which starred Pugh.

Fans fixated on the 21-year age gap between the two stars, and Pugh herself spoke out about the media’s unhealthy obsession with their romance. She even spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about this very topic in 2022.

“Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it’s paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren’t even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it’s incredibly wrong,” Pugh said. “I don’t think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven’t signed up for a reality TV show.”

Some fans think Pugh’s dad looks like Braff

TikTok user “sipteawithmelissa” recently pointed out the similarities between Braff and Pugh’s father, Clinton Pugh. In the 10-second clip, the user shows individual pictures of Braff and Clinton Pugh, followed by a picture of them together. “They could be fully related. This is them together. They could be brothers,” they said. And many commenters seem to agree.

“I literally screamed,” said one user. Many voiced their surprise at the revelation. And some even referenced Sigmund Freud as they questioned what the perceived resemblance between Braff and Clinton Pugh says about Pugh herself. Ironically, this is exactly the kind of fixation on her personal life that the actor has come to despise over the past few years.

Florence Pugh stars in the Zach Braff-directed ‘A Good Person’

Pugh and Braff might’ve broken up in 2022. But the duo still worked on a movie before they made the split official.

Pugh stars in A Good Person, the new drama directed by Braff. According to IMDb, the film follows Allison (Pugh), whose “life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident.” Morgan Freeman, Celeste O’Connor, and Molly Shannon are also in the film.

In addition, Pugh has a key role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Dune: Part Two, and Thunderbolts. The last one, of course, sees Pugh return to her role as Yelena Belova, fighting alongside a group of other questionable “heroes.” She previously played the character in Black Widow and on the Disney plus series Hawkeye.