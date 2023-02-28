‘Your Place or Mine’: Reese Witherspoon Ate a Relatable Snack While Filming the Ashton Kutcher Rom-Com

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher star in the romantic comedy Your Place or Mine as Debbie Dunn and Peter Coleman. The film was released on Netflix on Feb. 10, 2023.

In 2003, Debbie and Peter had sex and spent a night together.

Fast forward to 2023, and the two have become best friends. She is an accountant living in Los Angeles with her son, while he is a successful businessman in NYC.

When Debbie needs to come to New York, Peter agrees to switch homes with her and goes to LA to watch her son Jack.

Will the two realize their feelings for each other?

The film also stars Jesse Williams, Zoe Chao, Tig Notaro, Steve Zahn, Rachel Bloom, and Wesley Kimmel.

Did Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon have on-screen chemistry?

Kutcher and Witherspoon are friends off-screen. While they didn’t know each other before filming Your Place or Mine, they became close while filming.

Unfortunately, their on-screen chemistry is getting very negative reviews, and viewers are criticizing the pair on social media.

“Your Place Or Mine on Netflix is pretty much the guide on how not to make a romcom,” was one tweet.

“Don’t do this to yourself,” another Twitter user exclaimed. “Your Place or Mine was PAINFUL to watch. Terrible acting, AWFUL writing, zero chemistry! I tried my best to get through it and I STRUGGLED.”

Another added, “The lack of chemistry between Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon in Your Place or Mine is actually a sight to behold. I legit cringed at that one kiss.”

Reese Witherspoon | Jon Kopaloff / Stringer

To make things worse, Witherspoon and Kutcher seemed extremely awkward with each other on the red carpet at the premiere of their new movie.

The That 70’s Show star told Chicks in the Office podcast, “My wife called me. She texted Reese and I together and said, ‘Guys, you gotta, like… act like you like each other.’”

What are the favorite snacks on the set of ‘Your Place or Mine’?

The Legally Blonde actor decided to ask the cast and crew of her new film about their “crafty snacks” and posted the interviews on her Instagram.

Kutcher’s response was simply “coffee,” but Witherspoon thought it was hot dogs. When the camera was turned back to her co-star, he said, “Hot dog? Do they have hot dogs? If they have a hot dog I’m going to get one.”

Jesse Williams answered with, “Nacho cheese Doritos. Cool ranch is what I look for first. They never have it. So I settle on nacho cheese. I’ll eat five of them.”

Witherspoon responded to her own question by saying, “Sun Chips. Or apple and peanut butter. Every day at 11:00. My 4:00 snack is tea and a cookie, chai cookie, or an oatmeal cookie, and it needs to have a chip in it, a chocolate chip in it.”

Reese Witherspoon’s workout and nutrition routine

The Big Little Lies star does not believe in crash dieting.

According to Hello! Magazine, “She prefers to eat healthy small meals and snacks, limit her alcohol intake, and get in at least 30 minutes of cardio six days a week, according to her trainer Michael George.”

She also tries to get outdoors whenever she can and enjoys hiking.

Witherspoon eats clean and healthy. She tries to eat small meals and snacks and cut back on alcohol. She also believes in moderation and doesn’t cut anything from her diet.

In an interview with Vogue, she said that the coolest thing about being a mom is: “You get to eat fun stuff like chicken fingers.”

Don’t forget the Sun Chips and oatmeal cookie with a chocolate chip.