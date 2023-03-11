The 1 Classic TV Star You Probably Didn’t Recognize in Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ Drama

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story premiered on Netflix at the end of September to a big reception, controversy, and attention from the True Crime world. The series has been making waves with its disturbing portrayal of one of America’s most infamous serial killers. While many have been focusing on Evan Peters’ chilling performance as Dahmer, there’s one classic TV star in the series that might have gone unnoticed.

Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ drama explores the life of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer

For years, he took the lives of innocent victims, undetected by police. But their stories won't be erased.



Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is based on the life of Jeffrey Dahmer. He was a serial killer who committed heinous crimes against 17 young men and boys in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The show takes a deep dive into Dahmer’s troubled past and the circumstances that led him to become one of the most infamous serial killers in history.

The series is directed by Ryan Murphy, known for his previous work on shows like American Horror Story and Pose. Murphy and his team have done a phenomenal job bringing to life the complex and disturbing story of Jeffrey Dahmer. The show explores the gruesome details of his crimes. It also delves into Dahmer’s troubled childhood, mental health struggles, and the systemic failures that allowed him to continue his killing spree for years.

One of the most striking things about Dahmer — Monster is how it portrays the victims and their families. The show humanizes the victims and their families, giving them the respect and dignity they deserve.

There’s one classic TV star you probably didn’t recognize in Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ drama

In Dahmer — Monster, Michael Learned, who played the mom in the popular ’70s family series The Waltons, portrays Dahmer’s grandmother, Catherine Dahmer. In the show, Catherine is a key character in Jeffrey Dahmer’s life story. Her role is essential in exploring the troubled family dynamics that contributed to the development of Dahmer’s disturbing tendencies.

Throughout Dahmer — Monster, we see Catherine attempting to connect with her grandson, but her efforts ultimately prove futile. It starkly contrasts Learned’s role as Olivia Walton, the loving and nurturing mother of the Walton family, in The Waltons.

According to IMDb, The Waltons aired from 1972 to 1981. The series was a beloved family drama that showcased the life of a rural Virginia family during the Great Depression and World War II. Olivia Walton was the heart of the show, a symbol of strength, compassion, and unconditional love.

In Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Learned’s performance as Catherine is a testament to her versatility as an actor. She brings a quiet intensity to the role, conveying the weight of her character’s pain and disappointment.

What has Michael Learned been up to since ‘The Waltons’?

According to her IMDb profile, Learned continued acting, appearing in a variety of TV shows and films since The Waltons went off the air in 1981. She’s shown a range of acting skills, including dramatic roles in shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Young and the Restless, and comedic performances in shows like Scrubs and General Hospital.

In recent years, Learned has also made a name for herself on the stage, appearing in several productions across the country. She’s performed in everything from classics like Driving Miss Daisy to contemporary plays like The Outgoing Tide. She’s shown that her talent extends beyond the small screen and can captivate audiences in any medium.

While Learned’s role in Dahmer — Monster is certainly a departure from her time on The Waltons, it’s a testament to her acting skills. She brings depth and complexity to her characters, no matter how different they may be. And while it may be surprising to see a classic TV star in such a dark and disturbing series, it’s a reminder of the range of talent within the acting world.