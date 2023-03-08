1 ‘Wife Swap’ Contestant Said ‘All the Drama Was Totally Faked’

Wife Swap was a reality show that first appeared on ABC in 2004. The show’s premise involved two women from different backgrounds moving into each other’s homes and living with their new families for two weeks.

Cameras followed each family as the “new wife” tried to make changes in the new home and sometimes changed herself. In the end, the wives moved back with their families, who often learned from their new experiences.

Was ‘Wife Swap’ fake?

Many reality shows are said to be at least partially fake, and Wife Swap may be no different.

According to BuzzFeed, one user reported, “My sister was on an episode of Wife Swap. A lumberjack swapped with a burlesque dancer, and my sister was in the burlesque troupe who helped teach the lumberjack to dance. She said the lady was sweet, and all the drama was totally faked.”

Others have claimed they were misrepresented on the show

Other Wife Swap families have said they were completely misrepresented in the show.

The New York Times reported that contestant Nancy Cedarquist said the show left out many details when it aired. She said they let the audience believe that the family lived in a treehouse and dropped out of society but left out facts such as her four older children’s school activities and her job.

Others claim the stories were pre-fabricated, and their journeys were edited to fit the narrative. “They plugged us into what they wanted their storyline to be,” said contestant Karen Martel.

Some have even accused the show of showing their families one final cut but airing a completely different episode. “We were totally confident with having a viewing party for the episode we saw, but the final cut that we all watched live was less favorable. That bugged me,” said contestant Ashley Fine.

‘The Bachelor’ claimed that ‘Celebrity Wife Swap’ wasn’t real

Wife Swap is about to start on the east coast. Just remember, it's TV. Let the ridiculousness begin. https://t.co/qAoxt3ZZpB — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) July 30, 2015

Bachelor contestants Sean Lowe and Catherine Lowe appeared on Celebrity Wife Swap with another Bachelor couple, Jason and Molly Resnick.

Sean looked like a bit of an ogre on their episode. Fans were enraged when Molly woke up to a to-do list that included ironing his socks, among other things.

‘The Bachelor’ contestants Catherine and Sean Lowe appeared on ‘Celebrity Wife Swap’ | Bill Matlock / Contributor

The former Bachelor was unhappy when he watched himself on Celebrity Wife Swap. He took to Twitter to tell fans that Catherine “would scratch my eyes out if I ever gave her a to-do list.”

He then posted on Instagram, “Yeah… so that whole Wife Swap thing made me look like a complete jackass but I guess that’s the risk you run when you agree to take part in something like that.”

Catherine backed up her husband on social media. So did Molly, who said, “He is an incredible person who adores his beautiful wife more than anything in the world. I wouldn’t have wanted to spend my week swapped with anyone else.”