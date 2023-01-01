‘1923’: Where Fans Have Seen Spencer Dutton Actor Brandon Sklenar

Taylor Sheridan’s latest work, 1923, brings the Yellowstone universe even more alive. The series’ sequel, 1883, gave fans their first look at how the Duttons arrived in Montana to start their ranch and livelihood. Now, 1923 shows the Dutton family 40 years later — and Spencer Dutton, one of James and Margaret Dutton’s children, is a main character in the show. So, where have fans seen Spencer Dutton actor Brandon Sklenar before?

Who are Spencer Dutton’s parents? The character becomes essential in ‘1923’

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

1923 takes the Duttons through an extremely difficult time in American history. With war, pandemics, drought, and the incoming Great Depression looming, the Duttons endure a lot to keep their family going through the ’20s. And Brandon Sklenar plays Spencer Dutton, one of James and Margaret Dutton’s children. James and Margaret were the main characters played by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in 1883.

So, who is Spencer Dutton (aside from James and Margaret’s son)? According to Wide Open Country, he’s described as”Jacob Dutton’s (Ford) nephew and John Dutton Sr.’s (Dale) brother, who has witnessed the horrors of World War I.” Fans who watched 1883 know Spencer also had a sister, Elsa Dutton. Elsa narrates the beginning of 1923, but she died in 1883. In her narration, she explains how Jacob and Cara Dutton raised Spencer and John Dutton Sr. after Margaret froze.

When fans meet Spencer at the start of 1923, he’s in Nairobi hunting wildlife. The first episode leaves viewers on a cliffhanger, as Spencer gets attacked by a leopard. Thankfully, he lives to tell the tale and continue his journey.

Where fans have seen Spencer Dutton actor Brandon Sklenar before

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton and Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

1923 viewers who think Brandon Sklenar looks familiar may be on to something. According to IMDb, the Spencer Dutton actor played Henry in two episodes of Westworld Season 4. He also had small roles in the TV series Walker: Independence, and The Offer.

Sklenar also took on roles in films such as Futra Days, Emily the Criminal, Jonesin’, Karen, The Big Ugly, Indigo Valley, Midway, Vice, and Glass Jaw, to name a few.

According to Wide Open Country, Sklenar lives a quiet and private life, and little is known about his background. He was born in New Jersey. His father worked as a carpenter, and his mother worked as a hairdresser.

John Dutton Sr. actor James Badge Dale discussed the rough upbringing that the Duttons had in ‘1883’

James Badge Dale plays Spencer Dutton’s older brother in 1923. The John Dutton Sr. actor spoke to TVLine about the rough lives the Duttons live.

“I think we all carry a lot of baggage in our lives,” Dale shared. “I think we all can relate to a rough upbringing and overcoming some challenges. Part of our job is to personalize things as much as we possibly can. You try to relate in that way and bring that to work. It’s kind of a gift, because we get to work through some of our own stuff.”

We look forward to seeing what comes next for the Duttons in the latest Taylor Sheridan installment.

1923 airs Sundays on Paramount+.

