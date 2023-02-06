‘1923’: Who Plays Lucca the Tugboat Captain in Episode 5?

1923 Episode 5 briefly introduced Lucca, the tugboat captain. In his haste to get home, Spencer Dutton seeks the fastest transportation he can find through the Suez Canal. He offers to work on Lucca’s tugboat and pay him a hefty sum to transport himself and Alexandra somewhere they can get passage to America. Here’s who plays the tugboat captain in episode 5.

[Warning: 1923 Episode 5 spoilers ahead.]

Peter Stormare as Lucca in ‘1923’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Alex and Spencer look for passage through the Suez Canal in ‘1923’ Episode 5

After receiving news of his brother’s death, Spencer Dutton is determined to get home as fast as possible. While trying to book a passage to the States, Spencer learns that there are no liners traveling from Mombasa (a city in Kenya on the east side of Africa) to America.

He will have to get on a liner for London, then arrange transport to America. The journey will take a month, and their vessel won’t leave for another three weeks.

"The adventure is just beginning." Have you watched today's all-new episode of #1923TV yet? Stream it now on @ParamountPlus. #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/swq7Kt2Qfc — 1923 Official (@1923official) February 5, 2023

Unable to wait that long, Spencer searches for another means of transportation. He finds a tugboat captain named Lucca who is traveling through the Suez Canal and needs deckhands. Spencer volunteers to work on the boat in exchange for passage to the canal.

Who plays Lucca, the tugboat captain in ‘1923’?

Peter Stormare portrays the tugboat captain named Lucca in 1923 Episode 5. The 69-year-old actor looks a lot different, portraying the old and sickly captain. Stormare is a Swedish actor who has appeared in acting roles in both Sweden and the United States.

Stormare has portrayed many different nationalities over the years, IMDb writes. They include an American in The Lost World: Jurassic Park, a German in The Big Lebowski, an Italian in The Brothers Grimm and Prison Break, and a Russian in Armageddon and several other films.

The actor is also well-known for tackling the villain role in his many films. While appearing on an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Stormare joked that it wasn’t hard for him to become the king of European accents, laughing that the movie executives “don’t know Serbia from Senegal.”

What was Lucca sick with? Episode 5 showed him coughing up blood

Luck is not on Spencer and Alex’s side during their voyage in 1923 Episode 5. The tugboat captain is seen coughing up blood throughout the episode. Spencer finds him dead during his watch, and the boat is approaching an enormous ghost ship.

Spencer is unable to turn the tugboat around in time. The ghost ship crashes into the tugboat and capsizes it. 1923 Episode 5 doesn’t mention what the tugboat captain was sick with, but it could be a variety of things.

More than likely, Lucca was suffering from pneumonia or tuberculosis, both of which can result in bloody mucus. In 1923, these illnesses would have been even more dangerous without Antibiotics like penicillin. The episode left Spencer and Alex’s fate unknown.

New episodes of 1923 air Sundays on Paramount+.