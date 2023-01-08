‘1923’: John Dutton Sr. Will Not Return in Flashbacks

Taylor Sheridan’s new epic drama, 1923, continues the Dutton family’s story 40 years after the events that took place in 1883. Margaret and James Dutton were the first of the family to settle in Montana, and they raised their two sons, John Dutton Sr. and Spencer Dutton, on the land. Sadly, John met his demise in episode 3. Here’s what actor James Badge Dale said about potentially appearing in flashbacks.

[Spoiler alert: 1923 spoilers ahead regarding the end of episode 3, “The War Has Come Home.”]

John Dutton Sr. died in ‘1923’ episode 3

James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr. | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

1923 episode 3, “The War Has Come,” showed the shockingly violent way of life for the Duttons. John Sr., Jacob, Jack, and Elizabeth were all ambushed by Banner and his men. Elizabeth, Jack, and Jacob suffer gunshot wounds, and John doesn’t survive the attack. He dies after a bullet goes straight through his eye.

It’s unclear directly after episode 3 if Jacob, Jack, and Elizabeth all survived the encounter. And there’s no doubt that John Sr.’s death will impact the entire Dutton family, as it is also why Spencer Dutton will return to the ranch.

John Sr. actor James Badge Dale spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his character’s demise. “What’s always interesting is the way things change from the page to when you actually show up to do it,” he said. ” … There’s a lot of people, and we put a lot of work into it, and Taylor [Sheridan] has a really strong vision, and Ben Richardson is, he’s our director, and he facilitated it in a very beautiful, poetic way. I couldn’t be happier with the way it turned out.”

Actor James Badge Dale says viewers shouldn’t expect to see his character in any flashbacks

James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr. in ‘1923’ | James Minchin III/Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan is no stranger to killing off main characters in his shows. Unfortunately, it looks like James Badge Dale is done for good when it comes to playing John Dutton Sr. Dale spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the possibility of appearing in a flashback.

“This is not a spoiler: No,” Dale told the publication. “Unless something else is being written that I don’t know about, which to be quite honest with you, is always possible. I’m proud to be a part of it. I think John Dutton Sr. is a huge part of this story. From 1883 to 1923, I don’t know what Taylor has in store. If he calls me? Cool, I’ll be there in a second.”

Dale echoed the same sentiment to Entertainment Tonight. “If you’re going to see me again, it has not been written yet,” he said. “I came to work and this was what Taylor asked me to do. And so that’s what I showed up to do and I had a great time doing it. So if John Sr. comes back, maybe he’ll go back in time and get another actor who’s in his 20s to play him.”

How is Jacob Dutton related to John Dutton Sr.? Is Jacob Dutton dead, too?

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in ‘1923’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

James Badge Dale admitted that he had difficulty keeping the Dutton family tree straight in 1923. So, how are Jacob and John Sr. related?

Jacob, played by Harrison Ford, is John Sr.’s uncle. Jacob took care of John Sr. and his younger brother, Spencer, after their mother, Margaret, died from the Montana winter.

So, is Jacob dead as well? Episode 3 leaves fans on a cliffhanger, but it seems like he’ll pull through. “Until you see that man stop breathing …. That’s it. That’s all I’m going to say,” Dale hinted to Entertainment Tonight regarding Ford’s character.

1923 airs Sundays on Paramount+.

