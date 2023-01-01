‘1923’: Where Fans Have Seen Elizabeth Strafford Actor Michelle Randolph

Taylor Sheridan fans can’t wait to sink their teeth into the latest Yellowstone-adjacent installment, 1923. The American-Western follows the Dutton family as they continue their settlement in Montana during Western Expansion, and the new Paramount+ series includes a wealth of new characters. Newcomer Michelle Randolph plays Elizabeth Strafford. So, where have fans seen Randolph before?

Michelle Randolph plays Elizabeth Strafford in ‘1923’

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

1923 follows the Dutton family saga in Montana, and when fans meet Elizabeth Strafford, she’s set to join the Dutton family by marrying Jack Dutton. In the first episode of the series, Elizabeth and Jack have to postpone their wedding a week due to issues with the cattle. Cara Dutton then talks Elizabeth down and makes her understand that cattle always come first in the Dutton way of life.

“You will be free in a way that most people can barely conceive,” Cara tells Elizabeth. “You have to want more than the boy, you have to want the life too because in this life there’s no debating which is more important — the wedding or the cattle — it’s always the cattle.”

Elizabeth Stafford actor Michelle Randolph talked to Screen Rant Plus about how her character’s father was a rancher, but marrying a rancher is very different than what Elizabeth expected. “She’s a lot stronger than maybe she looks at first,” Randolph says. ” … She’s very resilient and hopeful.”

Where have fans seen Elizabeth Strafford actor Michelle Randolph before?

Michelle Randolph is making a name for herself as Elizabeth Strafford, and fans might think she looks familiar. So, where have fans seen her before?

Reality TV fans might recognize Randolph because of her sister Cassie Randolph. Cassie won The Bachelor when Colton Underwood starred. She and Underwood dated for less than two years before their dramatic breakup that involved a restraining order against Underwood. Michelle Randolph made an appearance during the season of The Bachelor. She also frequently appeared on her sister’s social media and YouTube channel.

The 1923 actor hasn’t starred in any major motion pictures or shows besides the Taylor Sheridan series. Before acting, she was signed by Wilhelmina Models.

Is ‘1923’ a sequel to ‘1883’?

What did you think of the premiere episode of #1923TV? pic.twitter.com/WQuMCz4Z8A — 1923 Official (@1923official) December 20, 2022

Elizabeth Strafford actor Michelle Randolph wasn’t in Taylor Sheridan’s previous installment, 1883, though 1883 and 1923 focus on the Dutton family. So, is 1923 a sequel to 1883?

Yes, it is. While 1883 focused on the first Duttons who established the Montana ranch that fans who watch Yellowstone have come to know and love, 1923 shows the generation of Duttons who came right after. 1923‘s Jacob Dutton, played by Harrison Ford, is the brother of James Dutton in 1883. 1923 also brings John Dutton Sr. and Spencer Dutton in as main characters. These two were James Dutton’s sons in 1883. When 1883 first started, John Dutton Sr. was just 5 years old.

We look forward to seeing how the Dutton family drama continues — and how the character of Elizabeth Strafford develops.

1923 airs Sundays on Paramount+.

