Carrie Bradshaw may have been the main protagonist in Sex and the City, but that doesn’t mean fans of the series always agreed with the decisions she made. Actually, many viewers are highly critical of Carrie and have accused the character of massive overreactions and poor behavior over the years. Still, there were times when everyone was totally on her side. Here are three examples.

‘Sex and the City’ fans agree that Kyra should have paid for Carrie’s shoes

By season 6 of Sex and the City, many fans had grown tired of Carrie’s constant need to see herself as the victim. Still, most viewers agree Carrie was 100% right to ask her friend, Kyra, to replace her shoes. They also agree Kyra was completely wrong for shaming Carrie for her spending habits.

Carrie Bradshaw in her apartment | Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

In the season 6 episode, “A Woman’s Right to Shoes,” Carrie attends a party at Kyra’s home. She is asked to remove her shoes before coming into the house. She begrudgingly agrees. When she gets ready to leave, her shoes are missing. Kyra was completely unbothered by the theft that occurred inside her home. Even when she seemed to find her manners, she quickly changed her tune. Instead of replacing the shoes, Kyra shames Carrie for her spending habits.

Carrie was often overdramatic, but she was right. Kyra did owe her for those shoes because she hadn’t taken them off of her own accord. Kyra was responsible for replacing them — plain and simple.

Carrie Bradshaw was right about the double standard regarding grand gestures

Carrie wasn’t right about much regarding her relationship with Aidan Shaw. Most Sex and the City fans agree that Carrie was selfish and awful to Aidan. Even Carrie’s apologists agree she handled herself poorly in the relationship. That doesn’t mean nothing good came from that romantic disaster, though.

Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw | Paramount Pictures/Newsmakers

Carrie’s time with Aidan made her extremely introspective. In season 4, she shared a truth that Sex and the City viewers still think about today. When attempting to win Aidan back, Carrie mused, “When men attempt bold gestures, generally it’s considered romantic. When women do it, it’s often considered desperate or psychotic.” Carrie was often misguided, but she did bring up a good point about gender disparity in dating.

Carrie was 100% right to steal Wade Adams’ pot

Carrie Bradshaw decided to accept a date with a comic book store owner named Wade Adams in season 3 of Sex and the City. Wade was a refreshing departure from the men Carrie traditionally dated, and he sure was fun for a while. Carrie was even willing to overlook that Wade lived with his parents.

Miranda Hobbes and Carrie Bradshaw | Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Carrie wasn’t willing to overlook Wade blaming her for his crimes, though. When his parents showed up early and discovered that he and Carrie had been smoking marijuana in the house, they flipped out.

Wade, hoping to remain in his parents’ good graces, blamed the marijuana on Carrie. Appalled initially, Carrie did cover for Wade but took his pot with her on her way out. While most fans don’t condone Carrie’s bad actions, most agree Wade totally had it coming.