5 Beatles Songs Perfect for Weddings

Some of The Beatles‘ songs are perfect for weddings. For example, George Harrison wrote a love song for The Beatles that fans found ambiguous. George felt the song’s ambiguity was a big deal.

5. ‘And I Love Her’

Sometimes, a good wedding dance needs to be slow and contemplative. “And I Love Her” is slow enough that it can help two lovebirds can enjoy the moment but it has enough of a bossa nova groove that it works as a dance song.

“And I Love Her” wasn’t a big hit for The Beatles, only reaching No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song is ripe for rediscovery.

4. ‘I’ve Just Seen a Face’

Some Beatles songs are great because they were so hip. “I’ve Just Seen a Face,” on the other hand, is rustic. It could have been written by a 19th-century Irish folk singer. However, weddings are about tradition, so it’s a good fit for that special day. Whether you’re into rock ‘n’ roll, folk music, or country, “I’ve Just Seen a Face” is a perfect song for you.

3. ‘She Loves You’

“She Loves You” might be the pinnacle of The Beatles’ bubblegum era. That simple chorus — “She loves you / Yeah, yeah, yeah” — sounds enormous. If “And I Love Her” captures the mature side of love, “She Loves You” is about the youthful, fun side of love that every relationship should strive to preserve.

2. ‘In My Life’

The main focus of a wedding is romantic love. However, friends and family are usually present, so “In My Life” captures the mood of a wedding. It’s a tribute to love in all its forms: romantic, familial, and Platonic. If “She Loves You” is a good song for the bride, “In My Life” is a good song for the bridesmaids.

1. ‘Something’

“Something” might be the most romantic song ever. The book George Harrison on George Harrison: Interviews and Encounters includes an interview from 1977. In it, someone told George it was difficult to tell if “Something” was about a woman or George’s spiritual guide, the Hindu god Krishna.

“That’s good — I like that,” the singer replied. “I think individual love is just a little of universal love. The ultimate love, the universal love or the love of God, is a basic goal; each one of us must manifest our individual love, manifest the divinity which is in us.

“All individual love between one person loving another or loving this, that or the other, is all small parts or small examples of that one universal love,” he added. “It’s all God; I mean if you can handle the word — God. Ultimately the love can become so big that we can love the whole of creation instead of ‘I love this but I don’t like that.’ Singing to the Lord or an individual is, in a way, the same. I’ve done that consciously in some songs.”

Considering The Beatles thought about love so much, it’s no wonder they wrote such great wedding songs.