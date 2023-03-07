All 5 ‘Gunsmoke’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best, According to IMDb

Gunsmoke aired on the television network CBS for 20 seasons between 1955 and 1975. However, the cancelation surprised the cast and crew, who didn’t see it coming. An entire 12 years later, Gunsmoke returned in the form of movies made for television. This decision revived the beloved Western series for five films. Here’s a look at the IMDb ratings from worst to best.

5. ‘Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge’ (1987)

L-R: James Arness as Matt Dillon and Amanda Blake as Kitty Russell | CBS

Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge was the first of the made-for-TV movies, but it’s also the worst-rated with a 6.9 audience score.

It saw James Arness and Amanda Blake reprise their roles of U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Russell. Return to Dodge is a continuation of season 14 episode 17 – “Mannon.” It isn’t the fans’ favorite, but they still enjoyed it as a reunion film after so many years. Unfortunately, it marked the final time that Gunsmoke fans would see Blake starring as Kitty.

Unfortunately, Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis didn’t return due to disagreements over pay and script changes.

4. ‘Gunsmoke: One Man’s Justice’ (1994)

L-R: James Arness as Matt Dillon and Bruce Boxleitner as Davis Healy | CBS

Gunsmoke: One Man’s Justice is the fifth and final installment out of the made-for-TV movies, earning a score of 7 with IMDb users.

Arness’ Matt is now retired and sets out after a 15-year-old boy who has his mind set on vengeance. He plans to murder the men responsible for the murder of his mother during a robbery. It was released in 1994, and fans remember it as Arness’ last hurrah in the lead role.

3. ‘Gunsmoke: To the Last Man’ (1992)

James Arness as Matt Dillon | CBS

The 1992 sequel Gunsmoke: To the Last Man was the third installment in the series. It brought in a 7.1 IMDb audience score.

Arness’ Matt is now retired, but that doesn’t mean that the community doesn’t still need his help. He gets a call when some local cattle are stolen, which leads to a much more serious case involving a lawman’s violent death. As a result, Matt must deal with the gang of cattle rustlers with only the help of his daughter, Beth.

2. ‘Gunsmoke: The Last Apache’ (1990)

L-R: Joe Lara as Wolf, Amy Stoch as Beth Yardner, James Arness as Matt Dillon | CBS

Longtime Gunsmoke fans ranked the first sequel up next, which hit the air in 1990. Gunsmoke: The Last Apache earned a score of 7.1, but with a higher review count than To the Last Man.

The story finds Matt receiving a letter from a familiar face with “Mike” Yardner (Michael Learned), requesting him to come immediately. There, he discovers that Apaches raided it and kidnapped Mike’s daughter, Beth. As a result, he must track them down to apprehend a rogue Apache named Wolf. However, the big surprise is that Beth is also his daughter, making him even more desperate to come to her rescue.

1. ‘Gunsmoke: The Long Ride’ (1993)

L-R: Marco Sanchez Collie Whitebird and James Arness as Matt Dillon | CBS

The highest rated of the Gunsmoke movies was the fourth installment that came out in 1993, titled Gunsmoke: The Long Ride.

It has an IMDb score of 7.2. Matt’s suddenly charged with a murder he didn’t commit while he’s at his daughter’s wedding. The new husband and wife must work alongside him to help clear his name by finding the person who committed the crime. They ultimately team up with an unlikely set of allies: sex worker Uncle Jane Merkel (Ali MacGraw) and preacher John Parsley (James Brolin).