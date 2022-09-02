5 Shows Like ‘The Bear’ to Watch Next

Watching the final episode of a beloved TV show can be painful. It’s especially rough when that show has only eight episodes. The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White and follows a young chef, Carmy Berzatto, who abandons the high-end culinary world to save his dead brother’s restaurant.

Throughout season 1, Carmy tries to balance running a small business and dealing with the grief of his brother’s suicide. The Bear is hard-hitting, and the cast dynamic has resonated well with fans. Fortunately, FX renewed the show for another season, so while you wait for more episodes to drop on Hulu, here are five similar shows to binge-watch next.

A scene from ‘The Bear’ Season 1: Jeremy Allen White (left), Lionel Boyce, abd Ebon Moss-Bachrach | FX

‘Sweetbitter’ (2018–2019)

If you love the hectic restaurant environment in The Bear, Sweetbitter will hit the sweet spot. The drama is based on Stephanie Danler’s novel of the same name and details the story of a 22-year-old server named Tess who lands a job at one of New York’s best restaurants.

However, the gig turns out to be more demanding than anticipated, and her workplace is crawling with secrets. Tess must find a way to maintain her sanity, keep her job, and strike a balance with her personal life.

Sweetbitter takes the top spot on this list because it focuses on the dynamics of the employees in the restaurant like The Bear, and its storyline is essentially that of a 20-something trying to carve out a way in the big city while dealing with personal issues.

You can watch Sweetbitter on Starz and Hulu.

‘Itaewon Class’ (2020)

Itaewon Class is another underdog restaurant story that The Bear fans are sure to love. The series follows Park Sae-ro-yi, who loses his father in an accident and is then wrongly imprisoned by a corrupt CEO of a giant corporation.

When Sae ro-yi gets out of jail, he learns his girlfriend received a scholarship from the CEO and works for him. He decides to open a bar/restaurant to continue his father’s dreams. His money mismanagement leads him to a love interest, Jo Yi-seo. Sae-ro-yi also employs other outcasts, and together they create a business poised to destroy the corporation that wronged the protagonist.

Stream Itaewon Class on Netflix.

‘Gentefied’ (2020–2021)

Gentefied veers more toward comedy than drama and doesn’t carry as much tension as FX’s The Bear but is still a great addition to your watchlist. Co-directed by America Ferrera, Gentefied catches up with three Mexican-American cousins working at their family business, a taco shop in Los Angeles.

The series follows the cousins as they try to move the business into a new age and appeal to newer audiences, all while dealing with the issues that gentrification brings. Gentefied ran for two seasons before its cancellation in 2022.

Watch it on Netflix.

‘Shameless’ (2011–2021)

If you can’t get enough of Jeremy Allen White, check him out in Shameless. The actor got his breakthrough in the series playing Lip Gallagher for 11 seasons. The show follows the Gallagher children as they try to fend for themselves and understand their alcoholic father.

White’s character is a highly intelligent young man who always downplays his abilities. The show explores the dysfunctional family dynamics with White at the center, much like his character in The Bear. Both shows are also set in Chicago.

Shameless is available on Showtime.

‘Succession’ (2018–present)

Succession debuted in 2018 and almost immediately became a fan favorite and critical darling (its nearly perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes is proof). The show details the personal and professional lives and the complicated dynamic of the Roy siblings as they try to one-up each other for control over the family business.

Although Succession doesn’t take place in a restaurant and is fancier than The Bear, it focuses on the chaotic familial relationship that Carmy faces. Not to mention it’s also one of the most intense shows on TV today.

You can catch Succession on HBO Max.

RELATED: Jeremy Allen White Watched 1 Al Pacino Performance Repeatedly While Preparing for ‘The Bear’