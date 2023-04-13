8 Musicians Who Met Queen Elizabeth II

Over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II met political figures, actors, artists, and musicians. She knighted some of these people and simply offered a handshake to others. Here are eight musicians who met Queen Elizabeth II during her lifetime.

The Beatles

In 1965, The Beatles were at the height of their popularity, and Buckingham Palace awarded them MBEs. The decision was a bit controversial; even the band members were a bit surprised by it.

“I didn’t think you got that sort of thing, just for playing rock ‘n’ roll music,” George Harrison said at a press conference, per the Liverpool Echo.

Still, they decided to accept the honor. John Lennon later returned his MBE as a form of political protest. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were knighted, however.

Madonna

In 2002, Madonna met Queen Elizabeth II at the premiere of the James Bond film Die Another Day. Madonna curtsied as the pair shook hands.

“The queen asked me about Bond,” Madonna said, per People. “I have never met her before, but surprisingly I wasn’t nervous.”

Elton John

Elton John is uniquely close with the royal family and has attended multiple events with them. In his memoir, Me, he recalled a time he saw the queen slap her nephew.

"I’m glad she’s at peace, and I’m glad she’s at rest, and she deserves it because she’s worked bloody hard."



“I know the Queen’s public image isn’t exactly one of wild frivolity, but… in private, she could be hilarious,” he wrote, per The Independent. “I saw her approach Viscount Linley and ask him to look in on his sister, who’d been taken ill and had retired to her room. When he repeatedly tried to fob her off, the Queen lightly slapped him across the face, saying, ‘Don’t’ – SLAP – ‘argue’ – SLAP – ‘with’ – SLAP – ‘me’ – SLAP – ‘I’ – SLAP – ‘am’ – SLAP – ‘THE QUEEN!'”

John noted that when she saw him watching, she winked at him and walked away.

Rod Stewart

In 2016, Rod Stewart was knighted and had the opportunity to speak with Queen Elizabeth II. He also performed at her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, which he said he was an honor.

“I’ve grown up with this woman. I was 7 when she came to the throne, so she’s always been part of my life, and the fact that I’ve met her on several occasions makes it even more important for me,” he said. “I’m so happy just to be a part of it, because there was a point where I thought, ‘Oh no, they don’t want me,’ and I was over the moon when I was signed on.”

Jimmy Page, Brian May, Eric Clapton, and Jeff Beck

While these four musicians weren’t in the same band at this point, they all met the queen at the same time, so we’ll group them together. In 2005, Buckingham Palace hosted an event to honor the British music industry, and Jimmy Page, Brian May, Eric Clapton, and Jeff Beck were in attendance. They were all happy to meet her, even if it didn’t seem she knew who they were.

“It’s great to meet her, and it doesn’t matter at all that she did not know who were are or what we do,” Clapton told the Associated Press, per Ultimate Classic Rock. “I wouldn’t expect her to.”