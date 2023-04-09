Adam Levine Does Damage Control at His 1st Las Vegas Residency Concert: I Used to Be Out Here for Me’

2022 was not a great year for Adam Levine. The famous singer and songwriter was excited to announce that his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, was pregnant with their third child. But the announcement was soon overshadowed when an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh came forward with allegations that she and Adam Levine had a year-long affair.

Since the shocking announcement, Prinsloo has given birth to their third child (in January 2023). Levine’s band, Maroon 5, has also landed a Las Vegas residency. On Maroon 5’s opening night in Vegas, Levine took some time to do a little bit of damage control after his scandalous summer.

Adam Levine | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor

Adam Levine’s alleged affair and inappropriate messages

About a month after Levine and Prinsloo announced their pregnancy, Stroh came forward with allegations that she had an affair with Levine that had lasted “about a year.” Stroh, who made the revelation on Tik Tok, claimed her friend was trying to sell screenshots of her correspondence with Levine to a tabloid. She felt it was best to come forward with the story herself.

Stroh claimed that the affair was physical, which Levine denied. Over the next few weeks, two more women, a comedian named Maryka and Instagram model Alyson Rosef, also came forward. They both had screenshots of private conversations with Levine they felt were inappropriate.

Levine issued an apology statement. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

Levine took full responsibility for the messages. He added that he and his family would get through it together — and that he would never make such a mistake again.

Whether or not Levine actually had an affair, his wife surely wasn’t thrilled with the nature of his messages with those women. But she seemed to forgive him. She was seen by his side on numerous occasions for the rest of the year.

They currently appear to be enjoying time as a family of five. After Levine’s apology, he stayed quiet on the matter until the opening night of Maroon 5’s Las Vegas residency.

Levine’s shout-out to his beautiful family

On Friday, March 24, Maroon 5 performed their opening night concert in Las Vegas. In between verses of “She Will Be Loved,” Levine said:

“I also just have to say, thank you to my family and my beautiful children, who are here tonight, and my beautiful wife, who is here tonight. I used to be out here for me, and now I’m out here for them, and they’re everything, and all that matters to me in the whole world. So, I love you guys.”

Celebrity couples that have survived cheating scandals

Levine seems to have bounced back from his recent cheating scandal — and he’s definitely not the only celebrity who has ever done so.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, and Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are just a few of the many celebrity couples who have stayed together after a major breach of trust.

Hopefully, Levine and Prinsloo are stronger than ever.