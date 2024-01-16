Two original cast members from CBS’ All in the Family reunited for an Emmy Awards tribute to Norman Lear. Sally Struthers and Rob Reiner spoke of Lear’s influence on television and how grateful they were to be part of the “unique family” of his original shows.

The ‘All in the Family’ cast is proud to be a part of Norman Lear’s ‘unique family’

Sally Struthers and Rob Reiner were part of the quartet of core actors that made up the All in the Family cast. They played Mike and Gloria Stivic, the daughter and son-in-law of Archie and Edith Bunker.

The co-stars appeared on a set decorated like the Bunker family home. Furthermore, the iconic living room is a part of television history.

“Sally and I were part of a unique television family. Not just the Bunkers, but Norman Lear’s extended family,” Reiner began. “Over the decades, Norman brought us together. And he created groundbreaking television shows that depicted real people who made us laugh, made us think, made us feel.”

“There’s a Yiddish word that describes Norman’s genius: it’s kochleffel,” he continued. “Kochleffel is a ladle, a ladle that stirs the pot. And when Norman the kochleffel stirred that pot, he changed American culture.”

Struthers added, “Tonight, as we remember the legends of our industry we lost this past year, we celebrate their lives and legacy and the joy they brought us. So to all of the members of our television families who have passed on.” Ultimately they concluded, “Those were the days.”

Norman Lear was honored alongside other legendary television stars who died in 2023

Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty performed in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the Emmy Awards | Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Norman Lear was a groundbreaking producer best known for creating All in the Family, Sanford and Son, One Day at a Time, The Jeffersons, Good Times, and many other legendary television series. He changed the way television took on hot-button issues.

Throughout his career, Lear won six Emmy Awards out of 18 nominations. He died on Dec. 5, 2023, at age 101.

Subsequently, after honoring his legacy, Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers introduced Charlie Puth and the musical duo The War and Treaty. Together, they delivered a rendition of the 2015 hit “See You Again” during a video montage tribute to all the celebrities who died the previous year.

Closing the segment was a tribute to ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

At the close of the In Memoriam segment, Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty took a moment to honor Friends star Matthew Perry. The trio subsequently transitioned from their first number into a deeply touching rendition of “I’ll Be There for You,” the Friends theme song.

Perry was best known for playing the hilarious, sarcastic Chandler Bing on the hit NBC series. He starred in more than 200 episodes.

Perry died unexpectedly on Oct. 28, 2023, at 54 years old. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his LA home, according to law enforcement.

There were no signs of foul play or drugs on the scene. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office later revealed that he died from “the acute effects of ketamine.”