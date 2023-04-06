‘And Just Like That…’ Needs to Bring Back ‘SATC’ Season 1’s Most Fashionable and Underrated Guest Star: Amalita Amalfi

The second season of And Just Like That, the reboot of Sex and the City, is set to premiere this summer. And while Season 1 reacquainted us with a lot of familiar faces, longtime fans couldn’t help but notice that there were also a few that were missing — and some of them would make fantastic additions to Season 2.

We’ve already learned that a few SATC characters we haven’t seen yet will be a part of And Just Like That’s second season, including Carrie’s ex-fiance, Aidan. But there’s one former character with all kinds of potential to be a star, perhaps even serving as a replacement for Samantha Jones” Amalita Amalfi.

Carole Davis | Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Who is Amalita Amalfi?

If you don’t remember Amalita from Sex and the City, that’s most likely because she only appeared in one episode of Season 1 (episode 5, to be exact). And while her character’s role was minor, especially given the scope of the show, her episode was quite memorable.

Amalita (played by Carole Davis) is a European socialite who loves bright colors and smokes cigarettes out of cigarette holders, Vice notes. She is first introduced to viewers when she pays for Carrie’s expensive shoes (after Carrie’s credit card is not only declined but cut in half by the cashier at the request of Carrie’s credit card company – yikes), and then laughs and says, “Besides, it’s on Carlo.”

It soon becomes apparent that Amalita loves rich men as much as she loves fashion. In one scene, after showing off her new $12,000 bracelet that was gifted to her, she introduces Carrie to her date’s friend, a gorgeous French architect. Amalita is never seen or mentioned again, but there’s no doubt she has staying power. Many fans remember her fondly, proving she is both an icon and a legend.

The case for bringing Amalita Amalfi back

i am not a Carrie, nor am i a Miranda, Charlotte, or Samantha — i am an Amalita Amalfi pic.twitter.com/saUy65i7aL — Matt Ortile (@ortile) November 29, 2018

Sure, Amalita was a well-liked character. And while we only got a small (and somewhat superficial) glimpse of her, it’s clear that the potential for deeper character development is there. But of course, that isn’t reason enough alone to bring her back. But there are a few compelling facts to consider:

Amalita seemed to genuinely adore Carrie. She bought her shoes without ulterior motives and was happy to share her (boyfriend’s) wealth. She happily introduced Carrie to a gorgeous man. Last but not least, she seemed to think that Carrie was the funniest person on the planet. She could often be seen laughing hysterically at Carrie’s silly jokes and puns. Amalita plays a bigger role in the Sex and the City book. While she is always spotted wearing designer clothes, for a while, her character ends up alone and broke. However, it doesn’t last – in the end, she winds up a successful consultant with a daughter who wears designer duds. Most importantly, there is a growing campaign of online SATC fans who would love to see Amalita return. Some even think she’d be a suitable fourth for their group, somewhat of a replacement for Samantha (although we all know there’s no real replacement for the one-of-a-kind Samantha Jones).

Amalita Amalfi would be a breath of fresh air

Amalita Amalfi hive assemble. pic.twitter.com/HbkWp5FtOx — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) January 11, 2021

One thing is for sure, the And Just Like That team would have a lot of happy fans if Amalita was seen in the second season, whether it was for a few episodes or for good. We know some major characters from the past, like Aidan Shaw, will be spotted in Season 2 — but a former minor character like Amalita returning would mean the chance to create some fresh new drama (darling).