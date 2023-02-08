‘And Just Like That…’: Is Aidan Single?

Fans are eager to see what lies in wait for them in the new season of And Just Like That…, the controversial Sex and the City sequel series. With Season 2 currently in production, it seems like new episodes might hit HBO Max sometime in 2023.

While little is known about the new season, a brand-new post on the show’s official Instagram account has pop culture fans buzzing. The post shows John Corbett as Aidan Shaw and Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, strutting down a street in New York City — holding hands.

With the production team hinting that Aidan and Carrie are back together, fans are breaking down what they know about Aidan and trying to determine whether And Just Like That… will throw viewers a major curveball.

Aidan Shaw and Carrie Bradshaw have a complicated history

Aidan and Carrie go way back in SATC history, as Fandom reports. The two first started dating after Carrie’s breakup with Mr. Big. The writer fell head over heels for the folksy furniture designer. Unfortunately, things were complicated from the start. Aidan wanted to get married and settle down; Carrie wanted to pursue her life in the city. Ultimately, the two broke up not once but twice.

Carrie ran into Aidan several years after their breakup, finding that he had gotten married and welcomed a baby son named Tate. Then again, in Sex and the City 2, Carrie unexpectedly encountered Aidan in Abu Dhabi. She discovered that not only had Aidan and his wife welcomed two more boys but her chemistry with the ex was still as hot as ever.

Sex and the City 2 star John Corbett as Aidan | moviemaniacsDE via Youtube

Now, with Corbett confirmed to be returning as Aidan, fans wonder if he and Carrie will reignite their romance. Vogue points out that the return of Aidan feels like a return to the SATC “glory days,” with the And Just Like That… Instagram image pointing to the fact Aidan and Carrie seem to be back together.

Is Aidan Shaw going to be single in ‘And Just Like That…’?

Neither Corbett nor the writers for the show have given any indication of what might have happened in Aidan’s life that has him back on the dating scene. So fans are speculating fiercely. Redditors opined that Aidan might possibly be a widower, and he and Carrie could bond over their shared trauma.

“Hmm. Would be interesting if maybe instead of a romantic relationship they end up having a friendship,” one fan wrote. Another said, “I would love to see them get back together. If I was going to write him back in, I would premise that Aiden had lost his wife to cancer, or a stroke. They could relate to each other on what they have been through and build a happy life.”

Could ‘And Just Like That…’ use Aidan to tackle a controversial topic?

At this point, everything is on the table – but there are options that even dedicated fans haven’t yet considered beyond death or divorce. And Just Like That… already proves it is a show that likes to shake things up. Miranda’s relationship with the nonbinary comedian Che Diaz, for example. The show may feature Aidan as a man who is still married and either is separated from his wife or is in an open marriage.

Certainly, the conversation around polyamory has become more open in recent years. The possibility of Aidan in a polyamorous relationship would not only present an interesting dilemma for Carrie but also give viewers some interesting perspective on a situation that is becoming more prevalent.

Until the second season of And Just Like That… is released, fans will have to speculate about what Aidan’s presence could mean for Carrie and the show.