Angelina Jolie revealed she was such a huge fan of ‘Sin City’ that she initially made plans to star in the film’s sequel.

Angelina Jolie was looking for a specific type of film to star in after her pregnancy. She thought the sequel to Frank Miller’s violent Sin City was exactly the type of movie she needed after giving birth.

Angelina Jolie wanted to do the ‘Sin City’ sequel after feeling very maternal

Jolie confided that she was a huge fan of 2005’s Sin City. So much so the Tomb Raider star hoped to team up with the film’s director Robert Rodriguez to star in its sequel. Jolie’s pregnancy only further encouraged the actor to do the movie, and she discussed the possibility with the film’s writer Frank Miller.

“We talked about it and I read the comic. I don’t think the film is being made at this moment,” Jolie once said according to Black Film. “When it’s actually going to be made I’m sure we’ll talk about it. It was a funny thing, because the idea came to me when I was pregnant, and so it was this idea… I’ve been Clover [in The Good Shepherd], depressed and quiet, and then I was feeling very maternal, pregnant. It was this idea of this sexy, violent and loud [character], and I thought maybe after I’m pregnant it would be nice to do. But it didn’t come at that time and we’re still talking about it.”

In a 2006 interview with SyFy Wire (via Rotten Tomatoes), Sin City star Rosario Dawson confirmed that Jolie was attached to the film. Dawson even revealed the film was delayed to better accommodate Jolie’s circumstances.

“The film’s been kind of postponed because Robert has been interested in Angelina Jolie for the lead,” Dawson said. “But she’s very pregnant right now. So that’s putting an understandable hold on the film.”

Angelina Jolie only wanted to get pregnant after being with Brad Pitt

If it wasn’t for Jolie’s husband at the time Brad Pitt, she might not have gotten pregnant in the first place. For a long time, Jolie didn’t see giving a natural birth in her future. But Pitt convinced her to add more children to their family through his actions.

“One of the life-changing things that he did, one of many, is that I was absolutely never going to get pregnant. I never felt that it was the right thing to do,” Jolie once told W Magazine.

This was a revelation for Jolie, who made it clear to Pitt that she only planned on having children through adoption.

“I talked about only adopting children. He stopped talking about having other kids in the other way,” she added. “So I suppose in my heart I realized that he was happy with them as his children, completely. I knew he would never see them as different, and that gave me a certain peace. Then I suppose I just looked at him and loved him and just felt open to [getting pregnant]. I suddenly wanted to. It’s one of those things you can’t explain.”

Why Angelina Jolie didn’t end up in the ‘Sin City’ sequel

Long after Jolie gave birth to her children, it seemed that the Sin City sequel was still in limbo. In a 2008 interview with MTV News, Jolie confided that not even she knew what was going on with it. She also seemed to doubt a potential Sin City sequel could capture the same quality of the original.

“I found the first Sin City impressive, but I don’t know what they’re going to do with the next one to make [it] as original as the first one,” Jolie said.

Still, the Wanted actor seemed open to the idea because of Miller, who penned the first movie and its source material.

“I think he’s a genius,” Jolie said of Miller. “I’d be curious [if offered].”

A Sin City sequel titled A Dame to Kill For would eventually hit theaters in 2014. Actor Eva Green would portray the character Ava Lord, who Jolie was initially expected to play.