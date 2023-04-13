Angelina Jolie Once Shared She Became Pregnant Because of Doing This Film

Angelina Jolie’s love life was heavily affected after teaming up with Brad Pitt in Mr. and Mrs. Smith. But another film she starred in resonated with her in such a way that she credited it for her pregnancy.

Angelina Jolie loved being pregnant after vowing to never have kids

Angelina Jolie experienced the joys of pregnancy after giving birth to her and Pitt’s first biological daughter Shiloh. Shiloh was born in 2006, many years after Jolie swore off a natural pregnancy.

“I never felt that it was the right thing to do,” she once said in an interview with W Magazine.

This changed because of Pitt, who convinced her otherwise with his actions. After giving birth to Shiloh, she and Pitt would also have another pair of biological children in Knox and Vivienne. Both times she embraced the pregnancy process that came with giving birth.

“I love it. It makes me feel like a woman. It makes me feel that all the things about my body are suddenly there for a reason. It makes you feel round and supple, and to have a little life inside you is amazing,” Jolie once told Marie Claire. “Also, I’m fortunate. I think some women have a different experience depending on their partner. I think that affects it. I happen to be with somebody who finds pregnancy very sexy. So that makes me feel very sexy.”

Angelina Jolie felt she became pregnant because of this Clint Eastwood movie

In 2008, Jolie starred in the Clint Eastwood-directed project Changeling. The feature is a mystery crime drama starring Jolie as a mother whose son disappeared. When her son returned, however, she doubted the child was actually hers. It was the type of movie that Jolie was against doing because of her connection to her own children.

“I read it in one sitting,” Jolie once said in an interview with ABC News. “And I was so angry as a mother that I didn’t want to do it, I didn’t want to touch it, I didn’t want to think about anyone kidnapping my children. I didn’t want to go near it. But I couldn’t forget it and I couldn’t stop thinking about her and I kept telling people about this amazing woman and so I realized that her story and the story of what she overcame and that she fought the system and who she was and I really wanted to tell it.

Jolie soon learned that she was pregnant while filming the project, which she felt the Eastwood picture was responsible for.

“I got pregnant right in the middle of it and I think partially because of it,” she said in a 2008 Los Angeles Times interview. “I was so emotional about children that I think something in me kicked into gear.”

Angelina Jolie once shared she didn’t experience true love until having kids

Jolie has had a few high-profile lovers in her life. Apart from Pitt, she was also in a very well-known and public relationship with Billy Bob Thornton. But she asserted that she only experienced true love after first laying eyes on her child Maddox.

“I have never been romantic about it. I never believed in it, I think, until I had children. The moment I looked into Maddox’s eyes in the orphanage, my entire world changed. And that was the first time I had experienced it,” she once told Hello (via Today’s Parent).