Anisha from ‘Family Karma’ Shades Monica’s Gondola Date and Why She Said Vishal and Amrit’s Marriages May Not Last [Exclusive]

They may not be sniping at one another this season of Family Karma, but Anisha Ramakrishna still threw some shade at Monica Vaswani’s Ft. Lauderdale gondola date with Rish Karam.

Rish staged a romantic date aboard a gondola, which almost looked like he was setting the scene for a proposal. He didn’t propose, but Monica said he knew she wanted a grander proposal. However, cheating rumors continue to dog the couple and fans have doubts that the couple will end up together.

Anisha is the ‘Family Karma’ shade assassin

Anisha, who got married days before BravoCon joked about how her husband took her on a real gondola ride. “A lot of us don’t have a camera with us when we’re filming or planning our wedding,” she said. “My honeymoon was BravoCon. And I’m gonna throw some shade. My husband took me to the real gondola. I’ve been to a lot of places, I didn’t need the honeymoon. And Monica knows this.”

Anisha Ramakrishna |Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

“I told her, I was like ‘Honey, I didn’t know there were gondolas in Florida,'” she said. “That’s what I learned.”

Does Anisha think Rish cheated on Monica?

Anisha and Monica seemingly buried the hatchet from last season. They aren’t best friends, but Anisha empathized with what Monica endured this season, dealing with the rumors that Rish cheated on her. “I feel for her because I think she was blindsided as we all were,” Anisha said about the surprising rumors.

Plus, “I was blindsided,” she added. “I can’t imagine how she feels. And to relive it every week.”

Does Anisha know the truth if Rish really cheated on Monica? “Look, I say, unless I was there with the camera myself, I’m not here to point fingers or say who did what because I wasn’t there and I didn’t see it with my own eyes and I didn’t record it. If you’re going to say something, you better have proof. Evidence. I said it on Watch What Happens Live. He’s 28 and there’s Potomac cheating and there’s Family Karma cheating.”

Why did Anisha say she wasn’t sure if Vishal and Amrit’s relationships would last?

Anisha also addressed the surprising comment she made on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen about Amrit Kapai and Vishal Parvani’s marriages. Host Andy Cohen asked her which of the two did she think would be together in 10 years and she said neither.

“I even said, ‘Call me in 10 years’ but that blew over, and that’s fine,” Anisha clarified, referring to her own marriage. “But I don’t know, because we’re living in these times like to say things are going to last forever … you know, I’m always going to keep it real. No one wants to hear it. And I can dish it and I can take it. So I’m going to speak about myself, too.”

“So I don’t know, because there are a lot of differences in both relationships,” she said about Amrit and Vishal’s relationships. “We all got married as geriatric millennials, 35 and over. And you’re set in your ways. I look at my husband and I’m like, I don’t know if I’m going to be around next week.”

Anisha said that she couldn’t predict if anyone’s marriage would last forever. “I’m not saying your particular relationship won’t last, but to say something’s going to last forever, who knows?” she said. “I think the politically correct answer is ‘I wish everyone the best’ and smile. But that’s not who I am. Also, read the room. I’m sitting with Andy Cohen like, I didn’t come here to sing lullabies.”

Family Karma is on Sunday night at 9 pm ET on Bravo.