‘RHOM’: Richa From ‘Family Karma’ Claims Brian Benni Slid Into Kiki Barth’s DMs at 3 AM – and She Wasn’t Having It

Late night RHOM “you up” call? According to Richa Sadana from Family Karma, co-star Brian Benni slid into Kiki Barth’s DM’s late at night. And The Real Housewives of Miami star shut him down pretty quickly.

Family Karma viewers watched as Benni pursued an older woman this season. Unfortunately for Benni, the budding romance fizzled pretty quickly. So instead did he stay local, hoping to meet up with Barth?

Richa says Brian from ‘Family Karma’ slid into Kiki’s DMs late at night

While Benni hasn’t had a chance to confirm or deny the rumor, Sadana spilled some tea. “I am gonna say it. So we saw Kiki the other day from The Real Housewives of Miami and allegedly [Benni] slid into those DMs,” Sadana dished on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Kiki Barth and Brian Benni |Peacock/Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

“It didn’t get very far, because she was like, why would some guy message me at 3:00 AM and expect me to like go to dinner with him? Like come on Brian,” she added.

3 AM DMs are on brand for Brian, according to Richa and Vishal

Sadana clarified that Benni didn’t send a cold message to Barth and that they do know one another. “I mean they apparently talk, they talked a little bit. But then I think he just messaged her too late to like have like a meetup and she was like, I’m done. We’re not doing this,” Sadana said. Adding, “Come on, come on Brian. You gotta learn.”

But Sadana said that those 3 AM calls are on brand for Benni. “We’ve actually met a couple of Brian’s DM buddies that want to meet him and they have the same comment where they’re like, we’re gonna get that boy straightened up real quick,” she said.

Husband Vishal Parvani added, “I’ve met a few people that are like, you know, Brian’s slid into my DMs like 3:00 AM at night.”

Sadana then joked about Benni pursuing another RHOM cast member like Larsa Pippen. “I don’t think Brian could handle that much of a woman. I mean nothing bad against her. I’m just saying Brian could not handle that much of a woman,” she exclaimed.

Kiki from ‘RHOM’ isn’t the only Bravoleb for Brian

Benni revealed which Bravolebs he would be possibly interested in dating during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. He played the game, “Eyein’ for Brian,” where he swiped on potential matches.

So who would he “swipe right” on? Lala Kent and Raquel Leviss from Vanderpump Rules, Cynthia Bailey from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Ashley Darby from The Real Housewives of Potomac. He is also into Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi from Shahs of Sunset. “I mean, I’ll be honest: GG,” he said. “GG is beautiful, and I’ve always had a thing for her. Definitely.”

In an interesting twist, Benni recently visited Luke Gulbranson from Summer House in Minnesota and Darby was there too. Darby and Gulbranson briefly dated but parted ways.

Family Karma is on Sunday night at 9 pm on Bravo. Episodes of RHOM are currently streaming on Peacock.