‘RHOM’: Dr. Nicole Dishes ‘Wild’ Reunion Amid Accusations & ‘Exhausting’ OG/Newbie Conflict

Dr. Nicole Martin said The Real Housewives of Miami reunion will be a bumpy ride because the cast throws around “wild” accusations amid an “exhausting” RHOM conflict.

Martin also said Larsa Pippen isn’t being her true self on the show and creates “fake drama.”

Nicole is bringing receipts to the ‘RHOM’ reunion

The RHOM Season 5 reunion will be messy, Martin teased. “Some of the girls have thrown out some wild accusations and it is just like there is no bottom to the barrel with some of these people,” she said on the Betches’ Mention It All podcast. “What are they gonna say next – I was a stripper in med school? I don’t know what they are capable of.”

Dr. Nicole Martin, Adriana De Moura, Julia Lemigova | Peacock

She may only have two seasons under her belt, but Martin attacks her role as a Housewife like a veteran. She’s taking notes and bringing receipts. “Like I was in college, I have a wide-ruled notebook with handwritten notes per episode,” she dished. “Some things are a little surprising [in the confessionals], so there is definitely some note taking so I can remember to say, ‘You said whatever on episode 2’…I didn’t time stamp them but I definitely have my episodes jotted down.”

The ‘RHOM’ OG and newbie drama is ‘exhausting’

RHOM friend Kiki Barth told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that the OG drama is pretty shocking. “Two OGs got into it and that caused the whole group to split in two,” she shared. “It’s like it made two different groups with one on this side and the other one on that side.”

Martin agreed that the drama was intense, but said the OGs go up against the new cast members too. “The line in the sand between the OG’s and the newbies became really defined this season – which I think viewers will figure out as the season develops more,” she hinted.

“The OG’s just have this blind alliance with each other. C’mon, Alexia and Marysol knew that what Larsa did – those accusations – were ugly, and they were like ‘Where there is smoke there is fire, what is the big deal? Who cares?” she shared.

“They will ride for each other blindly, no matter what,” she said. “Their alliance has gotten stronger. And the newbies are kind of banning together like, ‘No, this is not ok – you guys are not holier than thou.’ The OGs don’t like that the newbies are now more comfortable and more confident and that they have a fan base. It is like [the OG’s think], ‘No, you are still lesser than us, you are not allowed up to our level.’ They really try to talk down to us – it’s exhausting.”

Dr. Nicole says Larsa Pippen creates ‘fake drama’

Martin and Pippen also can’t seem to find common ground this season of RHOM. She said Pippen isn’t being real on the show.

“[Larsa] is really not giving fans access to her life. Let’s be honest, she has got four grown kids, she has got an ex and they are co-parenting. You don’t see any of that,” she said. “Instead, you see some date that you know is staged. C’mon, you know that is not Larsa’s type. Everything is just so artificial.”

“It is like she wants to be on reality TV, but she doesn’t want to share her real life,” Martin said about Pippen. “Instead, she wants to create fake drama with the castmates and have that carry her story. Girl, you need to step up and share your real life. Bring your boyfriend on – your real boyfriend – the one you’re getting caught taking pictures with.”

RHOM is currently streaming on Peacock.