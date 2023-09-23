Actor Anne Hathaway broke into the Hollywood scene as a teenager. Her talents were spotted right away, and Hathaway soon became one of the biggest film stars of the early 2000s. While her initial roles were quite tame, Hathaway soon found herself in more risque scenarios as her career progressed.

On more than one occasion, Hathaway found herself in just her birthday suit on set. While the birthday suit look was called for in most of these situations, on one occasion, Hathaway stripped down in front of the entire film crew by accident. Here’s a look at one of Hathaway’s most embarrassing moments on set.

Anne Hathaway took Hollywood by storm

Anne Hathaway | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

One of Hathaway’s first big roles was in the Fox comedy-drama Get Real, where she portrayed the character Meghan Green. While the series ran for just one season, from September 1999 to April 2000, the role helped highlight Hathaway’s acting chops.

Shortly after Get Real ended, a teenage Hathaway landed the role of Mia Thermopolis in the 2001 film The Princess Diaries. Gaining recognition for her talent on the silver screen, Hathaway slowly moved into more adult roles. Some of her more notable performances were in the 2005 film Brokeback Mountain, the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, the 2007 film Becoming Jane, and the 2009 film Bride Wars.

According to IMDb, Hathaway landed the role of Maggie Murdock in the film Love & Other Drugs in 2010. Starring alongside actor Jake Gyllenhaal as Jamie Randall, Love & Other Drugs was by far the most sex-forward film Hathaway had ever starred in. As a result, the 28-year-old Hathaway found herself in some blush-worthy situations while on set.

Anne Hathaway accidentally flashes the entire film crew

In the 2010 film Love & Other Drugs, Hathaway and Gyllenhaal appeared in multiple sex scenes together. Of course, these scenes required a lot of flesh to be shown. However, Hathaway later revealed that one day she flashed the entire film crew for no reason. Well, it seems it was a classic case of miscommunication or wires getting crossed.

Hathaway shared the story of this hilarious mishap with Evening Standard. She revealed, “On the day I shot the scene where I have to remove my trench coat and be nude underneath, I thought we were filming, but it turned out we were just rehearsing, and I got unnecessarily naked in front of a lot of people.” While it might have been pretty embarrassing in the moment, Hathaway seems okay with sharing the experience, ending her story with, “But hey, I just did my job.”

What’s Anne Hathaway doing now?

It’s been over a decade since the release of Love & Other Drugs and Hathaway’s little indecent exposure moment on set. Luckily, Hathaway didn’t let this little mishap deter her from taking on new acting gigs. Hathaway went on to portray Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises. The same year, she also portrayed the character Fantine in the film Les Miserables.

Hathaway has also had starring roles in the 2014 film Interstellar with Matthew McConaughey, the 2016 film Colossal with Jason Sudeikis, the 2018 film Ocean’s 8 with Sandra Bullock, the 2019 film Hustle with Rebel Wilson, and the 2020 film The Witches with Octavia Spencer. Some of her most recent work includes the 2022 film Armageddon Time, and the 2023 films Eileen and She Came to Me.

Hathaway also has two films, Mothers’ Instinct and The Idea of You, that are currently in post-production. In addition, she is currently in the process of filming for the upcoming film Mother Mary. As if her acting career didn’t keep her busy enough, Hathaway is also a mother of two children. According to People, Hathaway’s oldest son, with her husband, Adam Shulman, was born in September 2016. The couple welcomed their second son into the family in November 2019.