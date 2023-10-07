Anwar Hadid is the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid -- despite being famous like his sisters, he isn't worth quite as much -- but still has millions.

You’ve definitely heard of supermodel celebrity sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid; Gigi stepped onto the modeling scene years ago, and her younger sister quickly followed suit. Their mother, Yolanda Hadid, helped get the daughters into the modeling business, but the sisters actually have a younger brother, too: Anwar Hadid. While his name doesn’t have quite the same notoriety as his sisters, he has still made decent money. How does Anwar Hadid’s net worth compare to his Gigi’s and Bella’s, and how did he make his money?

Anwar Hadid | Tiffany Williams/WireImage

Anwar Hadid’s net worth stands around $4 million

Although Anwar isn’t quite as successful on paper as his two sisters, he’s still worth millions. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Anwar to be worth about $4 million. He’s made most of his money in modeling, but it’s hard to argue with the fact that he doesn’t have the same career as his sisters. Interestingly, most of Anwar’s notoriety stems from the people around him. His sisters, of course — he first captured audiences’ attention when he appeared alongside big sister Gigi in Vogue in 2017, but his relationship with pop star Dua Lipa also put him on the map. Anwar and Dua Lipa dated for more than two years before the couple called it quits in 2021.

We can assume that Anwar made most of his money as a model, and at 24 years old, there is still plenty of time for that modeling career to grow even more. However, he’ll have to do quite a bit of work to live up to the same net worth as each of his older sisters.

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Anwar Hadid | Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

How much are Gigi and Bella Hadid worth?

Gigi, the oldest of the Hadid siblings, has been modeling for years and has been associated with major brands, including Dior. Gigi’s modeling career has earned her a staggering net worth of $30 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The supermodel has also been associated with plenty of A-listers. She’s best friends with supermodel Kendall Jenner and shares a daughter with former One Direction member Zayn Malik. Every year, Hadid almost always makes the list of the world’s highest paid models, alongside other women like Kendall Jenner and Gisele Bündchen; she is easily one of the most successful supermodels in the world today.

Bella Hadid, on the other hand, is the middle child between Gigi and Anwar. While Gigi is 28 and Anwar is 24, Bella is 26. Bella’s net worth falls pretty close to her sister’s at around $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Bella is also a model, and she has been tied to brands like Tom Ford and Marc Jacobs. For more than four years, Bella was involved in an on and off relationship with The Weeknd. Similarly to her sister, Bella’s relationship was highly publicized.

Ultimately, all of the Hadid siblings have found themselves in the spotlight through modeling. Although Anwar is worth the least of the three siblings, he has still made quite a name for himself in the industry.