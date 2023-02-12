‘Are You the One?’ Season 9: Jordanne and Dew Shared What Led Them to Join the Show

Are You the One? Season 9 castmates Jordanne Deveaux and Dew Pineda haven’t received much airtime yet. Therefore, they haven’t had a chance to tell their story. They revealed their motivation behind joining the reality TV dating show on social media.

Jordanne Deveaux and Dew Pineda reveal the motivation behind joining ‘Are You the One?’

Are You the One? Season 9 cast member Jordanne Deveaux hasn’t received much airtime as she hasn’t connected with anyone yet. Therefore, the swimwear brand owner hasn’t had a chance to share her story and why she used AYTO to find her perfect match.

Following episode 4, Jordanne tweeted her reasoning behind joining the cast, explaining she had stopped trusting herself after her exes weren’t honest with her and broke her heart. Therefore, the swimwear designer found herself in situations where she began pushing away potential partners for her career.

I came on #ayto because I gave up trusting my heart after being lied to and heartbroken.I started to run away from every man I could love for my work. I had no expectations to find love but I thought if I can find love and win money.That would be one hell of a story for me&mine. — Jordanne Deveaux (@JordanneDeveaux) February 5, 2023

Finally, Jordanne admitted she would consider it “one hell of a story” if she found her perfect match and won money but didn’t expect to fall in love on the reality TV dating show.

Co-star Dew Pineda, who also hasn’t received much airtime, responded with her story. The Spanish cast member, who described herself as a “hopeless romantic,” explained she caught wind of AYTO from her friend, who sent her the application. As she noticed the show specifically wanted to cast “Latinas” and is admittedly “scared of dating,” Dew said she decided to give the show a shot.

Jordanne currently has a thing with Eduardo Dickson Jr.

During the two-episode premiere, Jordanne acknowledged that she tends to pursue potential partners for their looks as opposed to their intelligence or personality, which is why she thinks she is single.

The swimwear CEO didn’t seem to hit it off with anyone yet and ended up as the last pick by Will Gagnon. However, the blackout confirmed they weren’t a perfect match.

it's giving ?



have you watched all 3 episodes of #AYTO on @paramountplus yet?! ? stream now with promo code MATCH! #areyoutheone pic.twitter.com/3xVNmAzv1S — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) January 26, 2023

In episode 3, Jordanne didn’t receive an edit but picked Brendan Mosca to sit next to at the match-up ceremony. The cast has since discovered his perfect match as Julia-Ruth Smith. Before the cast played a game to determine who would attend dates, Jordanne admitted to host Kamie Crawford that she’s having difficulty dating with the current setup as she’s not used to pursuing people.

However, she began hitting it off with Eduardo Dickson Jr., and they’ve sat next to each other at back-to-back match-up ceremonies. She called him the “finest man in the house” and noted she feels at ease with him.

Dew hasn’t found a connection yet

For the two-episode premiere, Dew was nearly invisible. Clay Carey chose her second to last for the first match-up ceremony, and they quickly moved on from each other after the blackout.

She then decided to pair up with Samuel Khan. Although viewers haven’t seen much of their connection, Eduardo noted he thought the two beams the cast received during the second ceremony belonged to Anissa Aguilar and Aqel Carson and Dew and Sam.

Did you watch the first episode of #AYTO on MTV last night?! ? Episode 2 is available now on @paramountplus!



Use this 30-Day promo code to stream the new season ➡️ MATCH pic.twitter.com/inEDM6QHg6 — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) January 19, 2023

However, he chose Roz Odujebe at the subsequent ceremony, leaving Dew with Nathan Grant, who she doesn’t think is her perfect match.

Regardless, the cast saw four light beams that night. Dew and Sam haven’t paired up again since she recently sat with Ollie Andersen. Are You the One? Season 9 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.