A$AP Rocky Had the Sweetest Comment About Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance

It’s Super Bowl Sunday and while some people are certainly tuned in to watch football, others have another spectacle in mind. The Super Bowl Halftime Show always draws millions of eyeballs, and today is no exception. This year, Rihanna is headlining the high-profile event and plenty of people are eager to see what the Anti artist will bring to the stage. But it seems that A$AP Rocky is giving members of The Navy a run for their money in terms of enthusiasm.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna | Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

A brief timeline of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationship

A$AP Rocky has never shied away from his admiration for Rihanna. The pair first became pals in 2012 when the rapper was featured on a remix of Rihanna’s song “Cockiness (Love It).” In 2013, he joined the artist on tour, and speculation that the pair were secretly dating began. However, after the “Work” singer was linked to Hassan Jameel, those rumors ceased. Still, it seemed that the pair remained pals, occasionally attending fashion events together. However, in 2020 the duo seemed to be inseparable and were photographed multiple times showing PDA. In 2021, A$AP Rocky officially confirmed their relationship calling Rihanna both “the love of my life” and “my lady” in an interview with GQ. And in May of 2022, the couple welcomed their first child together.

The rapper is excited to see his girlfriend perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

It seems that the couple is still going strong after becoming parents. Recently, A$AP Rocky expressed that he was very much looking forward to supporting Rihanna during her performance at the Super Bowl. “The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man,” he told Zane Lowe on the Apple Music 1 podcast. “I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

The “Praise the Lord” rapper also expressed excitement that Rihanna was focusing on musical pursuits once more. “I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there,” A$AP Rocky shared. “It’s just incredible.” Fans of the Barbados native will recall that it’s been seven years since she put out her last album. Though she’s been featured on songs and even recorded “Lift Me Up” for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her attention has been on other creative pursuits. Such pursuits include a fashion line, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Savage X Fenty, and more.

Rihanna revealed what she loved most about her relationship with A$AP Rocky

It seems that A$AP Rocky is quite supportive of Rihanna and all her creative pursuits. And while the “Umbrella” singer likely loves that about her partner, she named something else as her favorite thing about their connection. In an interview with Vogue, the Super Bowl Halftime show performer shared that she loves how open she and the rapper are able to be with one another.

“What I love the most about us?” Rihanna questioned about her and A$AP Rocky’s relationship. “Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.”