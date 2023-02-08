Astrologer Predicts Kate Middleton Will Face ‘Mega-Month’ in 2023

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, will reportedly face a 2023 “mega-month” that showcases her strengths as a royal family member. Prince William’s wife will have the opportunity to highlight some of her most significant work as a royal to date. However, she has her “time to shine” in 2023, predicts an astrologer used by the late Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton began 2023 with a strong start

In Jan. 2023, Kate began an initiative to focus on the importance of children’s development before their fifth birthday. She kicked off the program with a speech at a London reception.

The Shaping Us campaign for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood continues Kate’s work to further educate others on the impact of early life on children. Kate discussed the program’s mission in a speech.

“The campaign is fundamentally about shining a spotlight on the critical importance of early childhood. And, how it shapes the adults we become,” Kate said in her address. “This is why it is essential to understand the unique importance of our earliest years and know what we can all do to help raise future generations of happy, healthy adults.”

As the year evolves, Kate will continue to use her voice to support the royal family in different ways. However, she will face a month in 2023 that will change her position within the storied clan, says Princess Diana’s former astrologer Debbie Frank.

Kate Middleton will face ‘mega-month’ in 2023

In an interview for Hello! Princess Diana’s astrologer Debbie Frank predicted several key moments when Kate would break out and become the senior royal’s shining star. She predicts as the year unfolds, Kate will increase her visibility and “relatability.”

“Kate will keep calm and carry on,” Debbie explained. “This year will see her step up in new ways that endear her to the public, increasing her relatability and getting involved with issues that show she’s clearly in touch with what’s happening in the world and people’s lives.”

As summer arrives, Kate will showcase her strengths in the royal family. The astrologer predicts the Princess of Wales will “rise and shine.”

The astrologer says, “June is her mega-month to rise and shine. Autumn is a strong period for Kate to make her mark, and she too is busy delivering on a clear set of goals.”

She concluded, “For Kate, 2023 gives her a real opportunity to establish her identity as Princess of Wales.”

The year will bring significant changes to Kate’s immediate family

The year will bring many significant changes to Kate’s immediate family. In May of this year, King Charles III’s coronation will occur. He will be officially crowned as ruler of the United Kingdom. His wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, becomes Queen Consort.

As the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate are expected to, per King Charles III, “continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given.”

The couple’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have also received new titles. They are now Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales.