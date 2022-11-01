‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Eliza’s Tweet About Her Behavior Toward Rodney Completely Misses the Point

ABC fans keeping up with Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 just saw Justin Glaze reenter the beach. While he was eliminated after failing to connect with any of the other women, he returned to connect with Eliza Isichei. Unfortunately, this led to some strange behavior from Eliza toward Rodney Mathews. Here’s what she tweeted after the episode aired and why it completely missed the mark.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Eliza Isichei, Justin Glaze, and Rodney Mathews.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Episode 10 featured an Eliza, Rodney, and Justin love triangle

Rodney Mathews and Eliza Isichei | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 continues to show Rodney and Eliza’s budding romance. While Eliza entered late, she was high on Rodney’s list of women he hoped to get to know. Ultimately, Rodney abandoned his potential relationship with Lace Morris in order to learn more about Eliza.

Unfortunately, Justin’s reentrance to the competition threatened Rodney and Eliza’s romance. Justin failed to connect with Genevieve Parisi at the start of Paradise, which ultimately sent him home. But he’s back solely to romance Eliza and hopefully win her rose over Rodney.

Justin asked Eliza on a date after receiving a date card. This led to Eliza speaking to Rodney about the situation. Rodney encouraged Eliza to explore other options if that’s what she’d like to do, but Eliza expressed that she hoped Rodney would tell her not to go on the date. Eliza then chooses to go on the date with Justin after her tense talk.

Eliza’s tweet about Rodney missed the mark

Me after this episode ?? Thanks for watching #BachelorInParadise! pic.twitter.com/r6pSHq6f1F — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) November 1, 2022

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Brandon Claims Olu Did ‘Disgusting Actions’ on the Beach

Eliza exhibited problematic behavior during Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 10. She expressed that she wanted Rodney to beg her not to go on a date with Justin. While he expressed that he didn’t necessarily want her to go on the date, he also wanted her to make the best choice for her own journey on the beach. However, Eliza was left crying, as Rodney didn’t say the exact words she hoped to hear.

Eliza took heat from fans due to her reaction. She then took to Twitter to explain herself further. “I made sure to pause and have that conversation with him before ever saying yes to the date,” she tweeted according to Reddit, referring to the talk with Rodney. “I’ll always do my best to be respectful.”

It seems she’s missing the point of the controversy, though. Many fans aren’t upset with the timeline of Eliza speaking to Rodney about the date with Justin. They’re upset with how she spoke to him.

Eliza approached Rodney with an expectation of his response. He didn’t respond in the way she hoped, thus causing her to feel massively disappointed. Eliza should have clearly expressed her expectations and needs instead of assuming Rodney should “fight” for her love.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers: Who does Eliza end up with?

We love an honest queen ? #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/STpLZq7kTm — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) November 1, 2022

With the current Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 love triangle surrounding Eliza, Rodney, and Justin, who does Eliza end up with?

Spoilers on Reddit note all three of them leave the beach alone. Rumors suggest Eliza chooses to give her rose to Rodney instead of Justin, and she walks Justin out. That same night, she allegedly tells Rodney that she felt pressured to give him her rose. She self-eliminates, and this also sends Rodney home. All three of them leave Paradise separately on the same night.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.