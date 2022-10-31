‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Rumors Suggest Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio May Arrive to ‘Fight’ for Genevieve

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is heating up, and fans can’t wait to see everything go down during the reunion. So far, plenty of rumors suggest many of the couples that made it to the end are in different places after the show. And it looks like MTV’s The Challenge fans might get a surprise cameo from Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. Here’s why he may arrive during the reunion for Genevieve Parisi.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy.]

‘The Challenge’ star Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio had a rumored hookup with Genevieve Parisi

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MTV

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 continues to focus on Genevieve Parisi’s relationships. The beginning of the season showed Genevieve pursuing Justin Glaze. Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t work out. Justin went on a date with Victoria Fuller, sending Genevieve spiraling. Then, when Aaron Clancy entered the cast, Genevieve took an interest in him, as he made her feel special. She ultimately dumped Justin for Aaron, and she’s continuing to pursue that relationship.

However, Genevieve was rumored to be romantically involved with another reality TV star. Before Bachelor in Paradise aired, rumors suggested Genevieve and The Challenge seven-time champion Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio hooked up.

“I heard something about Genevieve,” says one of the hosts of the Bachelor Party podcast posted to Reddit. “Genevieve has hooked up with our colleague, [Johnny] Bananas.”

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 reunion may involve Johnny ‘Bananas’

James Bonsall, Shanae Ankney, Genevieve Parisi, and Aaron Clancy | ABC/Craig Sjodin

It looks like these Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 rumors may resurface at the reunion. Radar Online reports that Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Genevieve Parisi have more of a past than many fans know. They allegedly knew each other for years before she competed for Clayton Echard’s love on The Bachelor. Additionally, their past romance was mentioned.

So, how will Bananas get involved with Paradise? Rumors suggest a few different ideas were pitched. One had him heading to the beach unannounced, but this didn’t work with his current schedule. Bananas competed on The Challenge Season 38, which is airing simultaneously with the current season of Paradise.

Another idea involved Bananas heading to the Bachelor in Paradise reunion. This would involve him arriving to “fight for his fair maiden.”

It’s unclear whether Bananas really plans on making a cameo during Paradise Season 8. While he appears single, his most recent relationship ended because he allegedly cheated on Morgan Willett. Additional recent rumors suggest he may be seeing The Challenge: Ride or Dies rookie player Moriah Jadea. If he and Moriah really are dating, we doubt he’d try to woo Genevieve on TV.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers: Does Genevieve get engaged at the end?

“I’ve only thought about you this whole time” ? #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/8gh58aJ98W — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) October 26, 2022

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: How Far Does Rodney Get?

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers posted to Reddit note which couples make it all the way to the end. So, does Genevieve Parisi get engaged to Aaron Clancy?

It seems the couple makes it to the end, but they later break up. While they continue to stay committed to each other throughout the rest of the season, something about their relationship goes wrong. Fans will have to see what occurs that could possibly lead to their breakup. Additionally, they likely come face to face during the reunion and talk more about the end of their relationship then.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.