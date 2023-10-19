Is Sam Jeffries' health situation in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 as bad as it seems? Here's what we know about the 'poop baby.'

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 features fan favorites from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette on the beach as they attempt to find love. But a major storyline this season doesn’t involve love at all. Instead, Sam Jeffries is having constipation issues, causing severe health problems. So, what’s happening with Sam’s “poop baby” situation — and is it real?

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 features Sam Jeffries and a ‘poop baby’ situation

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

We never expected to hear the term “poop baby” so many times in Bachelor in Paradise Season 9.

Sam Jeffries from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor hit the beach early in the show. While she hoped to find love, her storyline is much less about her romantic journey and primarily focused on her bowels. Sam explained to the cameras that she hadn’t gone to the bathroom in nine days, causing her severe pain and distress.

“Every time I feel like I have to go to the bathroom, I can’t go to the bathroom,” she explained to the cameras. “So, I just sit on the toilet and wait. And I’m missing all these fun things. I probably could’ve been on a date today if I wasn’t stuck on the toilet.”

The situation became so severe that production called a doctor to speak to Sam. The doctor explained his concern over her not having a bowel movement after ingesting laxatives and changing her diet. Ultimately, he warned Sam that after 10 days, she needs to leave the beach and go to the hospital so they can deliver a “poop baby.” The countdown was on for Sam, as the doctor gave her until sunrise the following morning to go to the bathroom before she’d need to leave the beach.

So, how real is the “poop baby” situation in Bachelor in Paradise Season 9? It looks like Sam really was having serious constipation issues while on the show. But it seems unlikely that her medical problem was as dire as the doctor made it sound. Yes, some people do head to the hospital due to over a week of constipation. But other doctors likely would have different recommendations for Sam, including enemas.

Colorectal surgeon Dr. Massarat Zutshi spoke to Cleveland Clinic about severe constipation and when it constitutes an emergency. According to Zutshi, if Sam is experiencing severe abdominal pain, vomiting, blood in the stool, or unexplained weight loss, she should head to the hospital. Otherwise, she can continue to try other remedies.

“It would be an emergency if you hadn’t had a bowel movement for a prolonged time, and you’re also experiencing major bloating or severe abdominal pain,” Dr. Zutshi said.

She posted to Instagram about Aaron Schwartzman’s support

Does Sam’s “poop baby” situation in Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 send her home? Fans will find out in episode 4, airing on Oct. 19, 2023. We hope she can stay on the beach, as Aaron Schwartzman immensely supported her situation. In episode 3, he created a date from the unfortunate circumstances by bringing her high-fiber foods and coffee.

After episode 3 aired, Sam posted a photo to Instagram Stories of her and Aaron eating together with the caption, “We love a supportive man.” She then added a poop, love, and crying-laughing emoji.

Bartender Wells Adams also touched on Sam’s bowels in an interview. “Usually, the poop problems in Paradise are the exact opposite of what Sam was dealing with!” he told Entertainment Weekly. “But, to answer your question about why people have poop problems in Mexico … have you ever been to Mexico? Have you accidentally drank some water there?!? I don’t know who Montezuma is, but he usually gets his revenge.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

