‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Cast: ‘Everyone Is Very, Very Hot,’ Wells Adams Promises

While ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 continues, fans look forward to seeing their favorite cast members on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. The cast members will hit the beach soon — and bartender Wells Adams is promising fans that they’ll find the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast “very, very hot.” Here’s what he said — and more about the cast.

Bartender Wells Adams promises the new cast is ‘very, very hot’

Before Wells Adams worked as the beloved bartender on Bachelor in Paradise, he was a contestant on The Bachelorette Season 12. He later joined Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 as a contestant and later joined the franchise as the hotel bartender. He recently spoke to People about what fans can expect from the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast.

“Everyone is very, very hot. It’s always hot,” Adams explained. “There’s always sexy people there. But this year … they’ve really turned up the heat. And it’s funny, we do a lot of really funny things this year.”

Adams also noted the show is filmed very organically so the cast can act like themselves. “Everyone’s just kind of like moseying around … we’re just filming what’s happening in front of us,” he added. “And it’s very, very real. I think it’s a pretty honest representation of what’s happening.”

Who’s joining the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast?

Fans of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor will see several familiar faces join the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast. Reality Steve revealed which 43 past contestants joined in an attempt to find love on the beach.

Seven men are joining the cast from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season. They include Hayden M., twins Joey and Justin Y., Jacob R., Johnny D., Logan P., and Tyler N.

Brandon J., Romeo A., Rodney M., Casey W., Olu I., Peter I, and Rick L. from Michelle Young’s season all join. Aaron C., Andrew S., Justin G., Michael A., and James B. from Katie Thurston’s season also join.

Alex B. from Rachel Lindsay’s season and Adam T. from the Australian Bachelorette mark two more men on the beach.

Clayton Echard has a record-breaking number of women coming to the beach. They include Eliza I., Ency A., Genevieve P., Hailey M., Hunter H., Jill C., Kate G., Kira M., Lindsay W., Mara A., Salley C., Sarah H., Serene R., Shanae A., Sierra J., and Teddi W.

Brittany G. and Jessenia C. from Matt James’ season also head to the beach. Victoria F. from Peter Weber’s season, Danielle M. from Nick Viall’s season, Lace M. from Ben Higgins’ season, and Florence M. from the Australian Bachelor also join for the women.

When does ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 start?

Fans can catch the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast on the small screen starting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The premiere begins at 8 p.m. ET.

The Bachelorette Season 19 will continue until Sept. 20, 2022. Reality Steve reports hometowns for the season air on Aug. 22, followed by the Men Tell All the following week, until Fantasy Suites the first two weeks of September. The After the Final Rose special airs the same night as the finale — Sept. 20. Then, fans only have one week to wait until the end of The Bachelorette and the beginning of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

