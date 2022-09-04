‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Gabby Mentioned Logan’s ‘Mess’ in the New Season

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 begins airing after The Bachelorette Season 19, and fans can’t wait to see some of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s men hit the beach. Logan Palmer made a splash during the season for switching from dating Rachel to dating Gabby. More recently, Gabby mentioned Logan’s “mess” he’s bound to create in Paradise.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Logan Palmer.]

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast includes Logan Palmer

ABC already started releasing the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast to the public, and there are plenty more contestants to arrive later on. Several men from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season will arrive at the beach. They include Hayden Markowitz, Jacob Rapini, Joey and Justin Young, Johnny DePhillipo, Logan Palmer, and Tyler Norris.

Hayden, Jacob, and Logan were three of the season’s most prominent personalities. Hayden deeply upset Rachel and Gabby after he talked badly about them to the other men. And when Jacob and Gabby didn’t hit it off on the show, he also upset her with his words. As for Logan, he initially accepted Rachel’s roses, but midway through the process, he discovered he had lingering feelings for Gabby. After moving over to Gabby’s team, he left the show after contracting coronavirus (COVID-19).

Gabby Windey mentioned Logan Palmer’s ‘mess’ in the new season of the show

Logan Palmer certainly made a mess during The Bachelorette Season 19, and it seems he continues this trajectory in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Gabby Windey recently spoke to the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast about Logan — and she mentioned his “mess” in Paradise.

“I think I’m excited to see Logan, to see mess,” Gabby told the podcasters when asked who she’s excited to see hit the beach. “I feel like everyone kind of had him pegged as a little indecisive, and that was just with two Bachelorettes.”

“I don’t think he’s a bad person, I think they just do dumb s***,” Gabby added when talking about Logan. ” … Nothing against him as a person. This environment makes you act crazy.”

According to Bachelor in Paradise spoilers from Reality Steve, Logan does, indeed, cause a huge mess to occur. He allegedly dates Kate Gallivan on the show, and both Gabby and Rachel show up on the beach to speak to Kate about Logan’s indecisive nature.

“Well, Kate and Logan inevitably end up breaking up in Paradise,” Reality Steve wrote. “Whatever the reasoning is, I guess we’ll have to see it play out, but Gabby and Rachel BOTH were down in Paradise toward the end of filming and they told Kate about Logan and that he was indecisive and whatnot. So, I’m guessing that played a role in their breakup? I just know they went down there and told her.”

When is the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 release date?

So, when can fans finally catch the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premiere? According to ABC, the new season premieres on Sept. 27, 2022.

The trailer for the new season shows plenty of drama is coming. Several contestants appear to find connections early on — but the trailer also shows tears. Additionally, a twist is teased that might change up everyone’s relationships on the beach, as it “divides” the contestants. We look forward to seeing more of the cast and what’s to come.

