‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Serene Russell Allegedly Unfollowed Michelle Young After Comments About Brandon Jones

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 features one couple going strong from the beginning — and that’s Brandon Jones and Serene Russell. Brandon got his start on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, and he fell madly in love during her season. Now, he’s fully in with Serene. But it seems comments Michelle might’ve made about Brandon on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast have put the women at odds.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Serene Russell and Brandon Jones.]

Brandon Jones discussed his relationship with Serene Russell on Bachelor Nation podcasts

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell are king and queen of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. The couple hit the beach on day one and haven’t strayed since. Brandon and Serene made it clear they only have eyes for each other, and fans know they’re definitely making it to the show’s end.

Brandon talked about life on the beach and his relationship with Serene on the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast. “I think that was a huge relief, but the split put a halt on our relationship,” he noted of the twist that pulled them apart. “We were progressing and we knew we wanted to be together, but you only have so much time together in Paradise before engagements and this was a whole week apart. Each day felt like a year and I was losing it. She was my go-to if I was feeling some type of way; she would always make me feel better.”

Serene Russell and Michelle Young allegedly unfollowed each other

Michelle Young and Brandon Jones | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Brandon Jones hasn’t guest-starred on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast just yet. But it appears Michelle Young might’ve commented about her ex while speaking on the podcast. According to Reddit, Michelle called out Brandon and Serene for acting like they weren’t talking before Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

“It was more just calling them out for pretending they never met or talked before when they hit the beach,” a fan wrote. “[Michelle] said she heard a lot from Brandon and about the situation when she was with Nayte. And since Brandene is beloved, they need to keep that image.”

These comments seemed to upset Serene Russell, as she allegedly unfollowed Michelle after that.

“To be fair, although I love Michelle, she kinda has no business to bring up Brandon during her podcast though,” another fan noted. “She rejected him and now he’s happy. Who cares if he does a thing that almost everyone in BIP secretly does?”

“I don’t think Michelle meant to be malicious by sharing what she heard or thought she knew about their relationship but I can also understand why Serene and Brandon would be annoyed at someone sharing their business publicly,” yet another fan explained.

Who gets engaged in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022?

With all the talk about Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 couples, who gets down on one knee at the end?

According to spoilers posted to Reddit, Brandon Jones and Serene Russell are the only couple to get engaged and stay engaged. Additional spoilers note they stayed engaged after the reunion special, which likely means they’re busy planning their wedding now.

Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller also get engaged on the show, but their relationship doesn’t last. Victoria is now dating Greg Grippo, and they discuss this during the reunion.

