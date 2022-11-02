‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: How Far Does Hayden Markowitz Get?

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 11 features more newcomers to the beach — and fans will recognize a few faces from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette. Hayden Markowitz arrives and takes Kate Gallivan on a date. So, how far does Hayden get? Here are Bachelor in Paradise spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers regarding Hayden Markowitz ahead.]

What happened to Hayden Markowitz on ‘The Bachelorette’? He became a villain

Rachel Recchia and Hayden Markowitz on ‘The Bachelorette’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is about to get a new villain — Hayden Markowitz. Hayden didn’t make a good impression with either Rachel Recchia or Gabby Windey on The Bachelorette. While speaking to Gabby, he mentioned he thought she was “rough around the edges,” thus not making her a good match for him. And while he seemed interested in pursuing Rachel, he also sunk that relationship after speaking with some of the other men in the house. He told the men he didn’t see either woman as marriage material and they couldn’t hold a candle to his ex-girlfriend.

Rachel caught wind of Hayden’s comments after James “Meatball” Clarke told her of the situation. She and Gabby then ordered him to leave.

After the episode aired, Hayden apologized on Instagram. “For those who watched tonight’s episode, you saw me at my absolute worst and lowest moment,” he wrote. “I have always tried to carry myself with humility and respect for others. However, my complete lapse of judgment was not only disappointing but it was absolutely unacceptable.”

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers: Does Hayden find love on the beach?

Tonight's new arrivals could change everything. Watch #BachelorInParadise at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/CdQAmvRzDX — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) November 1, 2022

Hayden Markowitz could turn around his reputation with his appearance in Mexico. So, does he find love on the beach?

According to Bachelor in Paradise spoilers posted to Reddit, he makes it all the way to the end of the season, but he’s no longer dating anyone from the show. The teaser for episode 11 shows he initially pursues Kate Gallivan, and she happily heads on a date with him, disrupting her relationship with Logan Palmer. But it seems Hayden and Kate don’t last. Hayden allegedly makes a romantic connection with either Shanae Ankney, Florence Moerenhout, or Mara Agrait. Mara has yet to enter the beach, but previews show she likely enters soon after Hayden.

Hayden seems to establish enough of a connection with one of the three women that he continues to receive roses. But he reportedly is no longer in a romance with anyone.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey allegedly arrive on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ — but it’s not for him

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Hayden Markowitz may come face to face with his exes once again. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers note Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey head to the beach in season 8. They don’t hit the beach to speak to Hayden, though. The spoilers from Reality Steve note they go there to speak to Logan Palmer.

“Well, Kate and Logan inevitably end up breaking up in Paradise,” Reality Steve wrote. “Whatever the reasoning is, I guess we’ll have to see it play out, but Gabby and Rachel BOTH were down in Paradise toward the end of filming and they told Kate about Logan and that he was indecisive and whatnot. So, I’m guessing that played a role in their breakup? I just know they went down there and told her.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

