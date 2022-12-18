Bachelor Nation’s 3 Most Shocking Breakups in 2022

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 26, The Bachelorette Season 19, and Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 provided major drama for fans. While some love connections were made, many more breakups occurred. Here are the top three Bachelor Nation breakups from 2022.

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard broke up after giving romance a chance after ‘The Bachelor’

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard | Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

Clayton Echard led The Bachelor Season 26 — and his season didn’t disappoint. He fell deeply in love with Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey, and Susie Evans, though Susie self-eliminated after Clayton crossed boundaries she never previously expressed. After breaking Rachel and Gabby’s hearts at the end of the season, Clayton and Susie reunited and gave their romance one final try. During the After the Final Rose special, the new couple seemed happier than ever.

Unfortunately, Susie and Clayton couldn’t make their relationship last, making their Bachelor Nation breakup one of the most shocking in 2022. Clayton expressed to Entertainment Tonight that the backlash he received after the show played a role in the breakup.

“I was telling Susie, ‘Once I get past these things … then I’ll be able to love you, but just give me three more months,'” Clayton shared. “I just couldn’t heal in the time that I thought was going to heal …. We both saw each other hurting and there was so much love.”

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco’s romance ended after ‘The Bachelorette’ due to cheating

Another shocking Bachelor Nation breakup in 2022 was Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco’s. Rachel gave Tino her First Impression Rose during The Bachelorette Season 19, and he was consistently in her top picks through the season. Rachel and Tino got engaged at the end of the season. But their relationship went awry after the couple started having issues in the relationship post-finale. Tino then hit the nail in the coffin when he admitted to kissing another woman.

Cameras caught the final moments of Tino and Rachel’s relationship. And they certainly weren’t Tino’s best look. Tino was then questioned further during the After the Final Rose ceremony. To make the breakup even more dramatic, Rachel’s runner-up, Aven Jones, asked Rachel for another chance at love in front of Tino — and she said yes.

Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller had Bachelor Nation’s most shocking breakup

Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo made an unlikely pairing in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. The two connected on the beach early on and got engaged at the end of the season. A few weeks after the show ended, Victoria caused a stir after she and Greg Grippo, the controversial contestant from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, went to Italy. During the Bachelor in Paradise reunion, Johnny and Victoria confirmed they called off their engagement. Victoria also verified she and Greg officially started dating.

“When we got out into the real world, there were a lot of concerns,” Victoria said, according to Us Weekly. “We had a lot of ups and downs and I expressed to him that I wasn’t happy and I was not going to be engaged if I wasn’t happy to be married.”

Johnny alluded that he believed Victoria cheated on him, but Victoria denied the rumors. No matter what happened, their explosive breakup caused a major stir in Bachelor Nation — and it was the most shockingly dramatic breakup of 2022.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.