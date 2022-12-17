Bachelor Nation’s Top 3 Cringe Moments of 2022

ABC Bachelor Nation fans have seen unforgettable moments on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise in 2022. From Clayton Echard leading The Bachelor Season 26 to Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia starring as the leads of The Bachelorette Season 19, there have been highs and lows no fan could’ve seen coming. And finally, the year rounded out with the most dramatic season of Bachelor in Paradise yet. Here are the top three cringe moments of the year.

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo during the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ finale | ABC/Eric McCandless

Clayton Echard told Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey he’s in love with both of them on ‘The Bachelor’

Bachelor Nation fans were shocked when Clayton Echard was announced as the lead for The Bachelor Season 26. And they were even more shocked by what happened at the end of his season, which makes it one Bachelor Nation’s top cringe moments of 2022.

Clayton fell in love with three women — Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey, and Susie Evans. Susie self-eliminated after she laid down some non-negotiable boundaries that Clayton had already crossed (though fans know she came back). Rachel and Gabby were surprised to see they were the only two women standing during the last rose ceremony. Finally, Clayton made the situation worse by telling Rachel and Gabby he fell in love with both of them and didn’t know who to choose.

“I was in love with her, and I was in love with each of you, too,” Clayton told Gabby and Rachel. “I am in love with both of you and I also was intimate with both of you.”

The situation ended in tears for everyone involved — and when Susie returned, she rejected Clayton’s proposal. Clayton and Susie later got back together but eventually broke up.

Aven Jones asked Rachel Recchia on a date in front of Tino Franco on ‘The Bachelorette’

After Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey left Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor heartbroken, they became the leads for The Bachelorette Season 19. Rachel ended her season engaged to Tino Franco, her pick for the First Impression Rose. But their relationship didn’t last. After Tino kissed another woman, Rachel broke up with him on camera.

Rachel and Tino reunited on stage during the After the Final Rose ceremony. And they weren’t alone. Aven Jones, one of Rachel’s runner-ups, stepped onto the stage to ask Rachel if she’d go on a date with him — and Tino continued to sit silently beside Rachel as it all unfolded. “I would love nothing more,” Rachel replied before leaving the stage with Aven as Tino awkwardly watched.

Rachel later talked about the ultra-embarrassing moment for Tino. “That was not his intention, my intention, or anyone’s … I didn’t even know what was happening,” she told Variety regarding humiliating Tino. “It really just all happened very quickly, and it was not something that Aven directly chose to do. So yeah, he would never want to put him in that position.”

Greg Grippo’s appearance on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ was Bachelor Nation’s Top Cringe Moment

Plenty of cringe-worthy scenes happened this year on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. But Bachelor Nation’s top cringe moment of 2022 has to be Greg Grippo’s appearance beside Victoria Fuller during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion.

Victoria and Johnny DePhillipo broke off their engagement shortly after leaving the beach, and rumors swirled that Victoria cheated on Johnny with The Bachelorette contestant Greg Grippo. Greg entered the stage to sit down with Victoria, and the two engaged in playful banter that didn’t go over well with the rest of the cast or the audience.

“Everyone can hate us if they f***ing want,” Victoria told Jesse Palmer. “I don’t give two s***s.”

Victoria and Greg made the situation even worse by showing their matching tattoos they got together in Italy. The tattoos say “ciao,” which is “Italian for hot,” Greg said. “I get it’s not the best look in the world,” he added.

Will Victoria and Greg make it into 2023? Bachelor Nation will have to wait and see.

